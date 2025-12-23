In Pursuit of Development
Making evidence actually usable – Lindsey Moore
Dan Banik speaks with Lindsey Moore about how ethical AI and predictive analytics can transform decades of development evaluations into structured and…
Feb 4
Dan Banik
January 2026
Vietnam’s remarkable development turnaround – Arve Hansen
Vietnam is a celebrated development success story, but rapid growth is also reshaping everyday life through rising inequality, changing consumption, and…
Jan 28
Dan Banik
and
Arve Hansen
Energy for growth on the African continent – Todd Moss
Dan Banik speaks with Todd Moss about why electrification has surged in some countries but continues to lag across much of Africa.
Jan 21
Dan Banik
December 2025
Looking back, thinking forward – Dan Banik
As the year draws to a close, Dan Banik takes stock of the major ideas and debates that have defined Season 6 of In Pursuit of Development.
Dec 23, 2025
Dan Banik
Climate, conflict and the development squeeze – Florian Krampe
Climate change is increasingly shaping development and security outcomes, not as a single cause of conflict but as a force that intensifies existing…
Dec 17, 2025
Dan Banik
and
Florian Krampe
Aid at the breaking point – Nilima Gulrajani
As aid budgets shrink and multilateralism weakens, Dan Banik speaks with Nilima Gulrajani about what’s worth saving, what must change, and how global…
Dec 10, 2025
Dan Banik
How Latin America sees the new Global South – Benedicte Bull
Dan Banik speaks with Benedicte Bull about how Latin America fits into the shifting idea of the “Global South.” Together, they explore what this…
Dec 8, 2025
Dan Banik
and
Benedicte Bull
Borders, bargains, and the business of smuggling – Max Gallien
Dan Banik and Max Gallien explore how smuggling operates as a deeply embedded part of state–society relations in North Africa, rather than a simple…
Dec 3, 2025
Dan Banik
and
Max Gallien
November 2025
Solidarity in a divided world – Cecilia Bailliet
Dan Banik speaks with Cecilia Marcela Bailliet about what solidarity truly means in a world increasingly turning inward.
Nov 29, 2025
Dan Banik
When evidence meets Washington politics – Dean Karlan
Dan Banik speaks with Dean Karlan about his efforts to strengthen evidence use and cost-effectiveness inside USAID during a period of dramatic…
Nov 28, 2025
Dan Banik
China’s evolving role in global development finance – Hong Bo
As globalization fragments and traditional aid declines, low- and middle-income countries are forging new partnerships to finance their development…
Nov 26, 2025
Dan Banik
Power, policy, and the future of global development – Rachel Glennerster
As global aid budgets shrink and new coalitions emerge, Rachel Glennerster joins Dan Banik to unpack what these shifts mean for the future of…
Nov 17, 2025
Dan Banik
and
Rachel Glennerster
