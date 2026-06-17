When did hope become embarrassing?

I have noticed it for some years now. To express hope in a conversation about global development, in a seminar, on a television panel, around a dinner table, is to invite a certain suspicion. To say that the world is, in many measurable ways, getting better is to be called complacent, naïve, out of touch. To say the opposite, that we are in catastrophic decline and that collapse is around the corner, is to be taken for serious, sober, credible. The pessimist sounds intelligent. The optimist sounds like a fool. I want to argue that this is exactly backwards.

This is the thread that has run underneath the whole of season six of In Pursuit of Development. We have talked about aid and its discontents, about democracy under pressure, about what works in development and what only appears to. One question has been constant. How do we navigate the distance between despair and possibility, between paralysis and action? I believe it is one of the most consequential political questions of our time.

Hope is not optimism

Almost every unproductive argument about hope rests on a single confusion, so let me clear it away first. Hope and optimism are not the same thing.

Optimism is a forecast. The optimist reads the trend lines, extends them into the future, and concludes that the curve will keep bending in the right direction. The pessimist runs the same exercise and reaches the opposite conclusion. What is striking is that both are playing the same game. Both are making claims about future states of the world. They simply disagree about the slope.

Hope is something else. Writing in the dark years of late communist rule, when by any rational calculation the regime would outlast him by decades, the Czech dissident and later president Václav Havel described hope as “an orientation of the spirit,” not a calculation of probabilities [1]. It is what gets you out of bed to do the work even when the work might fail. This is why hope is so hard to argue someone out of. You can change an optimist’s mind with better data. You cannot change a hopeful person’s mind with a worse forecast, because she already knows the forecast is uncertain. She is acting anyway. The action is the point.

The philosopher Jonathan Lear explored this through the Crow people of the American Plains as they faced the destruction of their entire world, the buffalo gone and their way of life collapsing [2]. Their chief, Plenty Coups, held open the possibility that something good might still come, even though he had no way of knowing what that good thing would look like. Lear calls this radical hope. It is hope without a forecast, anchored in the single conviction that the future remains open.

That is the hope I want to defend. Not the optimist’s confident projection, and not a denial of the threats we face, but what I have come to call evidence-based hope. It takes the world exactly as it is, refuses to look away from what is broken, and chooses to act on the conviction that the future can be made different from the present. Hope, properly grounded, is not the opposite of realism. It is realism’s highest form.

The doom machine

If hope is what we need, why is it suddenly so scarce. The anthropologists Nauja Kleist and Stef Jansen offer a persuasive answer. They note an explosion of writing on hope across the social sciences since the turn of the millennium, and they read it as a symptom of two converging things, a widespread sense of crisis and a heightened sense that we have lost our political and ideological direction [3]. It is not only that we do not know where the world is going. We no longer agree on where it should go. Hope rushes in to fill that vacuum. Kleist and Jansen also warn against using hope as a feel-good word, a banner we wave instead of a phenomenon we examine. So let us examine it.

Part of the scarcity is structural. Over the past two decades the architecture of how we encounter the world has been quietly rebuilt around a single discovery, that fear sells better than hope. News algorithms reward outrage. Platforms optimize for the emotions that keep us scrolling, anger and anxiety and dread. The attention economy has worked out, by trial and error, that a sensational headline earns more clicks than a measured one. Negativity has become a market signal. This is the doom machine, and its costs are not abstract.

Among young people the consequences are now well documented. Rates of anxiety and depression among adolescents and young adults have risen sharply across the wealthy world over the past fifteen years. Climate anxiety is a recognized phenomenon, and researchers have documented widespread despair among people in their teens and twenties about the prospect of having a future at all. I have students who come to my office, sometimes in tears, asking whether it is responsible to bring a child into the world we are leaving them. This is increasingly the emotional shape of a generation.

It would be one matter if the doom were earned. It is not. Hans Rosling spent the last years of his life proving it. Through his Gapminder project he asked highly educated audiences, university students, Davos delegates, Nobel laureates, the simplest questions about global progress, such as whether extreme poverty over the past twenty years had doubled, halved, or stayed the same [4]. Most said doubled. The answer is halved. We are, on average, more wrong about the direction of the world than we would be if we answered at random. The problem is not that we are uninformed. The problem is that we are systematically misinformed. And doom is not politically neutral. It reliably produces paralysis rather than action. It whispers to the young that their best option is to disengage and give up. That is the doom machine’s deepest cost, not the anxiety it produces but the action it prevents.

The politics of hope, and its darker side

Why does any of this rise to the level of politics. Because hope is not merely a private feeling we cultivate in our own gardens. It is a public good, one of the resources a society draws on when it decides to do something hard, to redistribute, to organise, to vote, to build. Without it, collective action collapses into private withdrawal.

The Brazilian educator Paulo Freire understood this. In Pedagogy of Hope he argued that hope is an ontological need woven into what it means to be human, and that to deny it is not only psychologically harmful but politically disabling [5]. People without hope cannot organize, cannot demand, cannot imagine. Politics, at its core, is a contest of imaginations about how a society ought to be arranged.

Rebecca Solnit arrives at the same insight from another direction. For her, hope is neither naïve optimism nor a denial of darkness. It is, in her phrase, “an embrace of the unknown” [6]. Despair and false optimism look opposed, and they end in the same place, inaction. Despair says there is nothing to be done. False optimism says everything will be fine. Hope says the outcome is uncertain, and that is precisely why action matters. Our greatest movements were never sustained by optimism. The abolition of slavery, women’s suffrage, the civil rights movement, the anti-apartheid struggle, the green revolution that lifted hundreds of millions out of poverty, none of these was carried by a confident forecast of success. They were carried by the daily decision to act as if change were possible, with others, over time.

The most ambitious statement of this in development thought comes from Arjun Appadurai, who argues that the meaning of democracy itself has shifted [7]. For the eighteenth-century Enlightenment the great enemy of democracy was tyranny. In our time, Appadurai writes, democracy has had to measure its success against misery as well, against the scale and persistence of human suffering. Hope becomes a collectively mobilized resource. He describes people living in poverty in Mumbai exercising what he calls the capacity to aspire, and engaging in a politics of patience, the slow and unglamorous work of insisting on a future. In this telling hope is not soft. It is one of the few real resources the poor possess, and often it is the only one.

We cannot stop there. There is a darker reading of the politics of hope, and intellectual honesty requires confronting it. Marjo Lindroth and Heidi Sinevaara-Niskanen have written sharply about how hope can discipline as much as liberate [8]. It can be rationed. Those in power can dangle hope, a perpetual “maybe”, in front of marginalized people, indigenous peoples, the global poor, and so postpone real change indefinitely. They draw on Ghassan Hage’s idea that societies distribute hope unequally [9], and on the older observation that hope can work as a sedative to injustice, something that keeps people waiting quietly rather than acting. Lauren Berlant called a version of this cruel optimism, a stubborn attachment to a promise that quietly harms you [10]. Lindroth and Sinevaara-Niskanen go further, describing a condition of being “hope-less”, not without hope entirely but rationed into permanent, lesser hope. Told to be resilient. Told to endure. Told that the standards of the wealthy world will never be available to you, so you had better make your peace with hoping for less.

I find this critique unsettling and in large part persuasive. It is precisely why I insist on the adjective. Not hope, but evidence-based hope. The cure for hope-as-sedative is not less hope. It is hope that is accountable to evidence, and a politics that is accountable for delivery.

The evidence that justifies hope

Hope without evidence tips into wishful thinking, into the naïveté its critics rightly distrust. So let me spell out the logic. The headline facts of the past three decades, properly aggregated, describe a transformation that is, by any historical standard, astonishing.

In 1990 around 2.3 billion people lived in extreme poverty. Since then the number has fallen by about 1.5 billion, the fastest reduction in extreme poverty ever recorded. On any given day across those thirty-five years, roughly 115,000 people left extreme poverty behind [11]. Child mortality has more than halved since 1990, and global life expectancy is now well over seventy years [12]. Beijing cut its fine-particulate air pollution by more than half in under a decade. And in 2024 the world added a record 585 gigawatts of renewable power capacity, the largest annual increase ever recorded [13]. These are among the most important things that have happened to our species in our lifetimes, and hardly anyone talks about them.

My colleague Charles Kenny at the Center for Global Development wrote a short and freely available book, Your World, Better, that lays this out in language a teenager can read [14]. Hannah Ritchie of Our World in Data did the same for the environment in Not the End of the World, arguing with mountains of data that most of our environmental problems have known solutions [15]. As she puts it, the option of giving up is available only from a place of privilege.

Evidence-based hope is not a form of denial, and the distinction matters. The same data that justify hope also sound the alarm. That historic fall in poverty is decelerating, and on current projections the number of people in extreme poverty is expected to start rising again after 2030 [11]. Poverty fell so fast because the world’s poorest people in 1990 lived in countries that then grew quickly, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Bangladesh. They are not the poorest anymore. Today the poorest increasingly live in economies that have stagnated for decades, among them Madagascar, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi, and Burundi. The toolkit that worked for the East Asian miracle is not obviously the one that will work for them. There is growing consensus that the first Sustainable Development Goal, to end extreme poverty by 2030, will be missed, and missed badly. The renewable energy story carries the same double meaning. That record 585 gigawatts still falls short of the pace required to triple capacity by 2030, and the additions remain wildly unequal across regions, with a single country, China, responsible for most of the global increase [13]. The greatest development success in modern history is, in one sense, ending. That is exactly why the question at the heart of this season, how we move from crises to opportunities and what really works, matters more now than it ever has.

What works is a posture, not a recipe

After years of studying interventions that flourished and interventions that failed, I have come to understand something slowly. Effective development is not a recipe. It is a way of seeing, listening, and acting.

I draw a distinction between a success story and a promising practice. We love success stories. They are celebratory, easy to tell, and they find their way into TED talks. They are also often simplified, hard to replicate, and they hide as much as they reveal. A promising practice is more modest and so more honest. It rests on credible evidence, names its limits, and stays sensitive to context. Success stories invite imitation. Promising practices invite learning.

Consider an example my students in the Learning Effective Approaches in Development (LEAD) course brought to my attention while presenting their group work. In Sierra Leone the economist Anne Karing ran a trial designed to increase childhood vaccination rates [16]. Vaccines were free and broadly trusted. The challenge was not persuasion but completion, getting parents to return, on time, for every dose. Her intervention was strikingly simple. At each vaccination milestone the child received a colored bracelet, a small and visible public signal to other parents that this family had stayed the course. No cash, no lectures, no elaborate behavioural architecture, just a bracelet. And it worked. But my students were careful, and rightly so. The bracelet worked in Sierra Leone partly because vaccines were already trusted and available. In a setting marked by deep vaccine skepticism, the same intervention might fail entirely. As they put it, context is not a footnote. Context is the operating system.

That is the discipline. It takes evidence seriously without worshipping data. It recognizes complexity without surrendering to it. It holds two things in tension at once, institutional realism, that the world is hard and resources are constrained, and evidence-based hope, that vaccines work, that agriculture lifts the rural poor, that small design choices can produce outsized gains. The world is not getting worse on every dimension. It is getting worse on some and better on others. Holding both at once, without collapsing into either doom or denial, is the whole discipline.

Decolonizing hope

One more thing needs saying, because it is too often missed in our comfortable Northern debates. The hope I am defending is not a Northern luxury. If anything it is most urgent, and most generative, in the places that have suffered the worst.

A friend in Malawi once told me, with some impatience, that she found the European doom narrative exhausting. Not because it was wrong about the seriousness of the problems, but because it was so self-centered. Europeans, she said, were finally encountering the kind of structural uncertainty that most of the Global South has lived with for generations. Rather than learning from the people who had been navigating that uncertainty for decades, the European reflex was to declare the world unprecedented, broken, finished.

She was right, and this returns us to Kleist and Jansen, whose critique identifies exactly this blind spot, that Western framings of crisis so often elevate temporary discomfort in wealthy societies above the sustained, structural deprivation that is the ordinary background of life elsewhere [3]. In much of the world, what we call crisis is the weather. Communities in Bangladesh, in Malawi, in Lebanon, in eastern Congo have not given up. They have organized, adapted, and endured. There is more practical wisdom about hope in any informal settlement in Lagos or Dhaka than in most of the climate-anxious seminar rooms of European universities.

As my guru Amartya Sen reminded us a generation ago in Development as Freedom, development is not a transfer from rich countries to poor ones [17]. It is the expansion of the real freedoms people have to lead lives they have reason to value. Hope is one of those freedoms, the freedom to imagine and act on a future not determined by the present. To insist that people give up because the data look grim is to take from the most exposed the one resource they need most. We in the comfortable North have no business doing that.

Hope as a practice

If hope is a public good, grounded in evidence, with its centre of gravity shifting south, what does it ask of us. Hope, in the end, is not a stance you hold. It is a practice you do.

It asks that we read more carefully, that we seek out the people who do the data slowly and honestly, among them Hans Rosling, Charles Kenny, Hannah Ritchie, and Max Roser at Our World in Data. The patient ones who tell us both what is broken and what is working. It is a small daily discipline of choosing better information over algorithmic doom.

It asks that we recognize trade-offs. One of the things that has corroded optimistic development narratives is the habit of pretending everything is win-win. It cannot all be win-win. Every one of our success stories, Bangladesh’s garments, China’s reforms, India’s services boom, produced new inequalities and new exclusions. Successful development shifts power, and shifted power always provokes resistance. Naming that is not pessimism. It is the start of serious thinking.

It asks for agency, individual and collective. James C. Scott showed how much political agency ordinary people exercise even under severe subordination [18]. Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson argued, in The Narrow Corridor, that liberty survives only where a capable state is balanced by a mobilized society, by ordinary people insisting, again and again, on the institutions they want [19]. Hope means doing that slow work. Voting. Organizing. Teaching. Building. Showing up.

Above all, it asks that politics deliver on hope rather than merely talk about it. This is the answer to the darker critique, the warning that hope can become a sedative, a perpetual “maybe” that keeps people waiting. The only honest reply is a politics of delivery rather than a politics of vibe. It is not enough for leaders to perform optimism. They must produce the conditions under which hope is justified, by investing in the productive economies of the poorest countries, by financing climate adaptation honestly, by taking domestic taxation as seriously as foreign aid, by building the institutions that let the next promising practice scale. Hope that is never delivered upon is not hope. It is cruelty dressed as patience.

A note to the young

Let me close with a word to the younger readers, the students and early-career researchers and organizers and teachers and engineers in their twenties and thirties for whom this whole season was intended.

I know how heavy the world feels to you. You did not choose to inherit a warming planet, a fracturing geopolitics, and a steady drift of democracies into illiberalism. None of it is your fault, and none of it is small. But here is my plea. Do not give in to the seduction of despair. Despair is precisely what those who benefit from the present arrangement most want from you, because despair is the most reliable form of acquiescence. It relieves them of ever having to answer to your voice, your vote, your organizing.

The data say you have more leverage than you think. Yours is the largest, most educated, most connected, and most globally aware generation in human history. How the world is governed over the next fifty years, what kind of climate, what kind of democracy, what kind of economy, these are questions on which your voices will be decisive. So read the people who do the data honestly. Then choose your fight. None of this means everything is fine. Many things are not fine. Almost everything, though, is moveable.

Havel was right. Hope is not the conviction that things will turn out well. It is the certainty that the work makes sense regardless of how it turns out, the daily practice of acting as though the future is still open, because it is. That is the politics of hope, and it is why we need it now, at the close of this season of the podcast, more than ever.

Listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below.

Sources and further reading

1. Václav Havel, [Disturbing the Peace](https://havelcenter.org/2015/05/04/disturbing-the-peace/) (Knopf, 1990).

2. Jonathan Lear, [Radical Hope](https://www.hup.harvard.edu/books/9780674027466) (Harvard University Press, 2006).

3. Nauja Kleist and Stef Jansen, [“Hope over Time”](https://doi.org/10.1080/02757206.2016.1207636), History and Anthropology 27(4), 2016.

4. Hans Rosling, Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Rönnlund, Factfulness (2018). See also [Gapminder](https://www.gapminder.org/).

5. Paulo Freire, [Pedagogy of Hope] Freire, P. (2014). London & New York, Bloomsbury Publishing (first published 1992).

6. Rebecca Solnit, [“Hope is an embrace of the unknown”](https://www.theguardian.com/books/2016/jul/15/rebecca-solnit-hope-in-the-dark-new-essay-embrace-unknown), The Guardian, 2016, drawn from Hope in the Dark.

7. Arjun Appadurai, [“Hope and Democracy”](https://doi.org/10.1215/08992363-2006-023), Public Culture 19(1), 2007.

8. Marjo Lindroth and Heidi Sinevaara-Niskanen, [“Politics of Hope”](https://doi.org/10.1080/14747731.2018.1560694), Globalizations 16(5), 2019, and “Global Politics and its Violent Care for Indigeneity” (Palgrave, 2018).

9. Ghassan Hage, [Against Paranoid Nationalism](https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1236827.Against_Paranoid_Nationalism) (Pluto Press, 2003).

10. Lauren Berlant, [Cruel Optimism](https://www.dukeupress.edu/cruel-optimism) (Duke University Press, 2011).

11. Max Roser, [“The end of progress against extreme poverty?”](https://ourworldindata.org/end-progress-extreme-poverty), Our World in Data, 17 November 2025.

12. Our World in Data, [child mortality and life expectancy](https://ourworldindata.org).

13. IRENA, [“Renewable Capacity Statistics 2025”](https://www.irena.org/Publications/2025/Mar/Renewable-capacity-statistics-2025) and the accompanying Renewable Capacity Highlights.

14. Charles Kenny, [Your World, Better](https://www.cgdev.org/blog/your-world-better) (Center for Global Development, freely available).

15. Hannah Ritchie, [Not the End of the World](https://www.hachettebookgroup.com/titles/hannah-ritchie/not-the-end-of-the-world/9780316536752/) (2024).

16. Anne Karing, [“Social Signaling and Childhood Immunization”](https://doi.org/10.1093/qje/qjae025), Quarterly Journal of Economics 139(4), 2024.

17. Amartya Sen, [Development as Freedom](Oxford) (Oxford University Press, 1999).

18. James C. Scott, Weapons of the Weak (Yale University Press, 1985) and [Seeing Like a State] (Yale University Press, 1998).

19. Daron Acemoglu and James A. Robinson, [The Narrow Corridor](https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/555400/the-narrow-corridor-by-daron-acemoglu-and-james-a-robinson/) (Penguin, 2019).