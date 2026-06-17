In Pursuit of Development with Dan Banik

In Pursuit of Development with Dan Banik

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alessandro Balestrino's avatar
Alessandro Balestrino
2d

Thanks Dan for the piece. I found It illuminating. Very well-reasoned, also in recongnising the limits of the argument. Gives me hope...

Reply
Share
Jonathan Hunter's avatar
Jonathan Hunter
2d

Thanks for the piece. Is the 'deconolising hope' section not an argument against it? Hope as a substitute for progress, invoked in a relgious way at the point of giving up (if even 'for now')

It's a very specific understanding of hope, because on the contrary to your claim of a lack of hope, there is rather a lot - just in asia and certain north african countries, connected to tangible growth.

But this is your last section on practice, which loops to the 'embarassing' claim - is it not embarrassing in contexts where it's absolutely not justified, like the Sahel? Our old development models were based on mutual collusion and a kind of fake hope. Makes sense if some are sick of it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Banik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture