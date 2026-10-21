Corruption seems to be back in the international limelight.

Indeed, many social and political debates across the world are seemingly about corruption.

Such debates often relate to how trust in institutions is declining, how the influence of money in politics is growing, about how democracies are becoming less democratic, and about the increasingly blurred boundaries between public and private power.

Corruption is also frequently invoked by many societal stakeholders. Mind you, it is not just politicians who use it. Protest movements are using it. So are international organizations.

And in particular, citizens typically use it to explain why public services sometimes do not work or do not work optimally, or why some people in society seem to have far more influence than others.

What do we actually mean by corruption?

But even though we may talk about corruption and be obsessed with it, we are often surprisingly unclear about what corruption actually means.

This is partly because it matters so much for development. But also, because we use the word all the time, often without really considering what we mean by it.

Think of when things go wrong in a country. When the economy is struggling, when public services do not work, or when institutions are weak, corruption is often one of the first explanations people offer.

But I think in some parts of the world, we blame corruption for too many of our problems.

“The term corruption has definitely become a catch-all. It’s become the explanation for everything. And That is not only inaccurate, it’s misleading”. – Michael Johnston

Beyond the bribe

There are, of course, the obvious cases. Like a bribe, which is often what most people associate with a corrupt act. Or when cash changes hands. This is when someone is using his or her public office for personal gain.

But what about acts such as lobbying? What about political donations? What about influential companies acquiring privileged access to politicians? And what about stuff that may be completely legal in a country, but nonetheless give some individuals and groups much more influence over political decisions than others?

“Businesses forming quote unquote, research institutes at universities. And those institutes turn out research results that, surprisingly enough, end up favoring those companies’ profits when it comes to regulatory decisions. All legal, and it abuses the public’s trust in science, the public’s trust in academe, which is under assault in many places”. – Michael Johnston

The shortcuts we accept

In the Global North, I would argue, we are also very good at highlighting the perils of corruption somewhere else. Like in another country.

But all over the world, in parts of the Global North and in parts of the Global South, I believe we are perhaps less willing to think about the little shortcuts we ourselves are willing to accept, especially when these acts benefit us.

“We tend to be very tolerant when people like ourselves cut corners. I used to do survey work and we’d say, is it seriously corrupt government if a council member takes a bribe? Well, yes, of course that’s corrupt. What about if the person next to you on your street pays the trash collectors extra to take things away? Oh, no, I don’t know. That’s okay. That’s a slippery slope right there”. – Michael Johnston

So, corruption is not only about bad people doing bad things. It is also about institutions. It is about incentives. It is about trust. It is about accountability.

And, most importantly, it is really about power.

“The notion of corruption just doesn’t make any sense at all. Unless there’s someone out there to say no, to draw a boundary, to say this far and no further, you may not abuse me, my family, my property. You can’t do that. And that’s where the notion of corruption, limits on power, arise.” – Michael Johnston

Not just a problem of poorer countries

You may recall how corruption was, for many years, often talked about as if it were mainly a problem of poorer countries. Corruption was largely portrayed as a story of weak institutions. About bad governance. About there not being enough accountability. The message from richer countries was: “be or become more like us”.

That narrative is, I think, changing. And about time.

“The recognition has outrun our willingness to reassess our diagnosis, to reassess our remedies. I mean, we are still many ways going out into the developing world and say, you know, be like us when in fact we have we have a major we have major corruption problems of our own”. – Michael Johnston

I notice that the debates today are certainly much more about corruption, influence, and conflicts of interest not just in the Global South but also in wealthy democracies.

Money is moving quite easily across borders. The boundaries between public and private power are far less clear. And we see types of influence that may be legal in a national context but can still appear not quite right to citizens.

What do the rankings reveal?

So, how should we then understand and measure corruption?

We usually love rankings. Rankings of how some countries are doing better than others. A good example is the UNDP’s Human Development Index (HDI) that ranks countries according to income, life expectancy at birth and literacy. If you haven’t already, I recommend listening to my conversation a few seasons ago with the late Meghnad Desai, who was a key architect of the HDI.

One of the things that Meghnad and I discussed during that conversation was why precisely rankings are attractive, especially to political leaders. It turns out rankings sometimes help us and our leaders see who is doing well, who is not doing that well, which country has improved, and which country is at the bottom of the list.

But what do those rankings actually reveal? Think about Transparency International’s well-known Corruption Perception Index.

Is it OK to place Norway, the United States, Malawi, China or India on the same scale and compared in the same way?

“The index says in effect that corruption in Norway and corruption in Cameroon are the same thing they’re just Cameroon has more of it you know that doesn’t withstand scrutiny at all. In some places, corruption is very closely linked to violence. In some places, it’s an alternative to violence. In some places, corruption is the glue that holds elites together and enables them to govern.” – Michael Johnston

In this episode

These are some of the questions Michael Johnston and I discuss in this episode.

I have been a huge fan of Michael for decades. Not least because he wants us to look beyond bribery and individual wrongdoing. Indeed, his work nuances how we ought to think about political power, institutions, and how and why some people are able to (or want to) shape decisions much more easily than others.

In this episode, we examine how and to what extent our understanding of corruption has changed over the years. And not least why bribery still dominates so much of the debate. Why is anti-corruption reform rarely as simple as introducing a new law, a new institution or yet another governance checklist?

We also talk about democracy, good governance, foreign aid and political accountability.

But most importantly, we discuss who genuinely has power. And who can challenge that power.

Michael has spent decades helping us better understand corruption. He has reminded us that we must focus on how power actually works.

Listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below