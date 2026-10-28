Countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America are now talking much more about doing development on their own terms. They are not necessarily asking for more aid from the Global North. They appear to be far more interested than in the past in exploring what they can learn from each other another. This relates particularly to solutions to specific problems that they are experiencing. Some groups of countries are also exploring how and to what extent they can exercise greater influence in global affairs.

Can South-South Cooperation then genuinely offer a viable and lasting alternative to traditional development partnerships? And how and to what extent can South-South cooperation help countries mobilize adequate resources and build stronger institutions at a time when foreign aid is fast shrinking?

To explore these issues, I am joined by Dima Al-Khatib, Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation, or UNOSSC.

In this episode, Dima and I also explore the idea of triangular cooperation, how the Global South must move beyond political declarations to cooperation that actually delivers results, and whether South-South cooperation can help create a fairer and more inclusive system of global governance.

From Bandung to Buenos Aires

Now, we must keep in mind that South-South Cooperation is not a new approach. It has evolved as a result of the historic Bandung Conference in 1955. At this historic meeting, 29 newly independent Asian and African nations adopted a 10-point “declaration on the promotion of world peace and cooperation,” that highlighted principles of national sovereignty, territorial integrity, racial equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for the UN Charter.

This conference moreover laid the foundation for Non-Aligned Movement in 1961 and subsequent South-South cooperation frameworks

In Sep. 1978, 138 UN Member States adopted the Buenos Aires Plan of Action for Promoting and Implementing Technical Cooperation among Developing Countries (BAPA). Technical cooperation here was defined as “an instrument capable of promoting the exchange of successful experiences among countries that share similar historical realities and similar challenges”.

A framework was thus established for collaboration among the world’s least developed countries based on respect for sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs and equality of rights. The declaration, moreover, identified several concrete actions for the creation of legal frameworks and financing mechanisms at national, regional, interregional and global levels.

Not just about the money

In recent years, there seems to be fresh momentum behind this old idea, especially since countries of the Global South are demanding to have a more influential voice in how the world is governed.

But also keep in mind that this isn’t always about the money. I would urge you to think about agricultural productivity, about access to affordable medicines, about digital infrastructure, and about climate disruption.

Indeed, countries that face similar challenges may have quite a lot to learn from each other’s experiences. But in addition, there is also here an element about credibility and dignity. But perhaps most importantly about reciprocity – the desire to be recognized not simply for what you need, but also for what you have to offer.

A word of caution

Now, we should also be careful not to romanticize South-South cooperation.

Because the Global South is very diverse. And the big powers in this grouping have very different interests and resources as compared to smaller and lesser developed counterparts. So, just because cooperation takes place between Global South countries, does not mean that inequalities of power suddenly disappear.

Solidarity, and something beyond it

Dima agrees that the voice of the Global South has grown much louder in recent years. Her office, which is hosted by UNDP, prepares annual reports for the UN Secretary-General and the UNDP Administrator that track how South-South and triangular cooperation are evolving. And what stands out is not primarily the money. As she puts it:

“What’s interesting, and growing, is the exchange of knowledge, peer-to-peer learning, and the exchange of solutions.”

It turns out that for some countries, this is crucial. Consider small island developing states, for whom sharing experiences on climate change with countries facing the same challenges is an existential issue.

But Dima also argues that we should not write off traditional North-South cooperation.

“Yes, it’s on the decline, but it’s still highly valued. And countries of the Global South are very keen to preserve it.”

Untapped resources

So, what about development finance in a world where aid budgets in the Global North are being severely slashed?

A part of the challenge is that we still do not have a complete picture of how large South-South Cooperation actually is. Indeed, much of it is not labelled as such, and a lot of it (e.g., capacity development and exchanges) cannot always be measured in financial terms. In addition, there are potentially pools of funding that are not being adequately tapped.

According to Dima, multilateral development banks often tell the UNOSSC: “We have funding, but we don’t receive bankable projects.” But while countries of the Global South are interested in accessing that financing, they often lack the capacity to prepare attractive project proposals or pitch their idea in a convincing manner. Going forward, bridging this gap is going to be an important task for the multilateral system.

There are also several cheaper alternatives that remain underused. These include exchanges of personnel (something the UNOSSC studied with Norec, with support from the Government of Norway), the knowledge and expertise of the large diasporas that many countries of the South have, and regional networks such as the AfCFTA and ASEAN.

Triangular cooperation in practice

I first heard about triangular cooperation in China. Triangular cooperation is when two or more countries collaborate on a particular issue with the support of a third party (e.g., a UN entity, another country, a multilateral development bank, or even academia). And it rests on the same principles as South-South Cooperation, such as solidarity, mutual respect, mutual benefit, and equality.

One example is a project the UNOSSC manages with South Korea, where a Korean scientific institution (STEPI) works through the Mekong River Commission with Thailand, Vietnam, Lao PDR, and Cambodia on pilot projects linking water, the environment, and food. But Dima insists that this is not just a matter of exporting technology:

“It might be perceived as a one-way process, where one country provides a technical solution. But it’s actually about working jointly with local communities and institutions.”

Another example is from just a few months ago, when India and Norway signed an agreement on triangular cooperation in areas where India has expertise and Norway may provide the financing.

Who really benefits?

I also put to Dima a criticism that I often hear in some African capitals: South-South cooperation is great, but the bigger powers seem to benefit more than the smaller ones. And some of the BRICS countries almost appear to be competing with each other to be the leader of the Global South.

Dima, while understandably diplomatic in her response, pointed to concrete mechanisms, including the IBSA Fund, through which India, Brazil, and South Africa (three countries from three different continents) support other Global South countries. Another example is the India-UN trust fund for least developed countries and small island developing states.

The degree of institutionalization also varies considerably. While Latin America, where the Buenos Aires Plan of Action was born, has gone furthest, the African continent is still catching up.

A seat at the table is not enough

Towards the end of our conversation, we discussed global governance. There has been considerably talk of the growing voice of the Global South. But just as I argued in the opening episode of this season, Dima cautions that a voice is not the same as influence:

“You might have a seat at the table without necessarily having the capacity to articulate your needs on an equal footing.”

The message therefore is that institutionalization and capacity building must go hand in hand, and not only at the global level but also at the regional and country levels. The UNOSSC also wants to bring civil society, think tanks, and academia from the South more actively on board, in order to ensure that countries have greater ownership of their own policies rather than being told what to do by others.

This is also the idea behind a new global alliance for South-South and triangular cooperation that was launch recently. It is a “voluntary, UN-facilitated platform that connects country priorities with expertise, partnerships and catalytic support – helping turn shared experience into real-world solutions”.

A recent collaboration with the European Space Agency, which offered spatial data to countries for free, apparently took several months to organize. With a platform like this, Dima hopes such matches could happen in minutes.

Listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below