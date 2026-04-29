In Pursuit of Development with Dan Banik

In Pursuit of Development with Dan Banik

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Stephen Brien's avatar
Stephen Brien
20h

The new entrant finding deserves more attention. The observation that new entrants capture the state because the state won't reliably protect them otherwise shifts the reform logic: you can't just target obvious incumbents. Of course, the incumbents were new entrants once, who shifted the rules in their favour. What breaks the cycle isn't removing any particular set of actors. It's building institutions that don't make capture a rational survival strategy in the first place.

I think the three-pillar framework leaves a question slightly open. It's a helpful map of how capture operates, but less explicit about why the same assault succeeds against one institution and fails against another. That often depends less on what happens during the attack than on what was built beforehand. Consider SARS and SARB: Zuma's network targeted both simultaneously (same country, same assault, same period, opposite outcomes). That discriminating variable wasn't the quality of the resistance; it was the architecture built before the assault arrived. SARB had decades of professional depth, bond and currency markets that punish policy failures in real time, and constitutional entrenchment. SARS had weaker versions of all three.

This unsettling implication is that the same mechanisms that protect SARB also protect the patronage structures. Institutional durability is quality-agnostic.

This is what makes the hope cases harder to read than they first appear. Removing Zuma, as with Hasina, and Orbán, is not the same as reversing capture. These ousters were possible only after serious structural damage had already been done, i.e. depleted professional capacity, and incentive structures that make accountability-seeking costly. Furthermore, the system Zuma built persisted after he left: connected firms, loyal appointees, weakened oversight bodies. Removing the architect didn't remove the architecture.

The practical implication is about timing. Professional depth, market coupling, and constitutional entrenchment have to be built before capture arrives, not during it and not after. Which is why Zondo matters. Post-capture reconstruction isn't just a matter of removing bad actors and restoring what was there before. It requires knowing which specific structural features were dismantled, so they can be rebuilt rather than replaced with something that merely looks similar. Without that record, you restore the appearance of institutions, not their resilience.

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Hafte Gebrihet's avatar
Hafte Gebrihet
21h

This is a very interesting podcast. I still believe that the public is the primary actor in the fight against corruption, especially petty corruption. The late Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Meles Zenawi, once argued that officials fight corruption with one hand tied behind their back. One hand resists corruption, while the other is tempted to engage in it. Only the public, with both hands free, can genuinely confront corruption.

I agree with this perspective. It is not as simple in practice as it sounds, but if the public collectively refuses petty corruption, the impact could be substantial. The real challenge lies in the hypocrisy that underpins it: when I do it, it is acceptable; when others do it, it becomes a problem.

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