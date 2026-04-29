There is a version of corruption many people around the world recognize immediately. The bribe at the licensing office. The payment to speed up a passport. The informal fee extracted by an official who has decided to make the system work just slowly enough to be worth greasing.

This kind of petty corruption is infuriating, pervasive, and genuinely harmful, especially to those with the least power to resist it. But it is not necessarily the most dangerous kind.

The latest Corruption Perceptions Index from Transparency International gives us a useful starting point. The 2025 index measures perceived public-sector corruption in 182 countries and territories, using a scale from 0, highly corrupt, to 100, very clean. The global average has dropped to 42 out of 100, while 122 of 182 countries score below 50 [1].

But as my guest Elizabeth Dávid-Barrett (Professor of Governance and Integrity and Director of the Centre for the Study of Corruption at the University of Sussex) reminded me in our conversation, part of the difficulty is that corruption is not one thing. It is a category that contains very different phenomena: everyday bribery, grand corruption, illicit financial flows, patronage, cronyism, regulatory capture, kleptocracy. And, perhaps most corrosively, state capture.

Liz’s work helps us move beyond corruption as moral shorthand and examine it as a structural phenomenon; one capable of reshaping institutions, reallocating power, and changing the rules by which societies operate. That is the terrain of state capture.

Petty corruption exploits the rules. State capture rewrites them.

Most conversations about corruption begin with individual transactions. Someone needs a license, a passport, a permit, or access to a public service. An official exploits their position to extract a bribe, perhaps to provide the service faster, perhaps merely to provide what should have been available anyway. This kind of corruption matters. It is humiliating, unjust, and regressive. It also teaches citizens a damaging lesson that rights are negotiable, institutions are unreliable, and access depends on payment rather than entitlement.

But state capture operates at a different level. The concept was first systematically developed in research on post-communist transition economies. Joel Hellman, Geraint Jones, and Daniel Kaufmann used survey data from nearly 4,000 firms across 22 transition countries to examine how some firms were not merely bribing officials to get around existing rules, but seeking to shape the laws, policies, and regulations of the state to their own advantage [2].

While ordinary bribery corrupts the implementation of rules, state capture corrupts the formation of those rules in the first place. It is therefore not simply a larger version of petty corruption. It is a qualitatively different phenomenon.

Liz builds on this original framework. State capture, she explains, occurs when narrow interest groups — sometimes business elites, sometimes political parties, sometimes organized crime groups, and increasingly political leaders themselves — become involved at a much earlier stage of the policymaking process. They do not merely exploit the rules. They shape them. They influence which laws get passed, how constitutional protections are structured, who sits on regulatory bodies, and how public money flows [3].

Whereas petty corruption distorts a transaction, state capture distorts the system within which all transactions take place. As Liz put it in our conversation, with state capture “you’ve really rigged the system” in a way that makes it extremely difficult for those outside the captor networks “to get on and flourish.” That is why state capture is so damaging for development. It does not simply steal from the state. It changes what the state is for.

Capture is not only a symptom of weak governance

One of the most important insights in Hellman and Kaufmann’s original work is that state capture is not merely a symptom of weak governance. It can become one of its primary causes. Captor firms and political networks that benefit from weak institutions have strong incentives to prevent reform. As courts gain independence, procurement processes become more transparent, lobbying is subject to disclosure, campaign finance is effectively regulated, and property rights are secured more broadly, the selective advantages on which captor networks depend begin to erode. This creates a vicious circle. The very reforms needed to improve governance are blocked by actors who profit from the continuation of weak governance [2].

Once entrenched, capture becomes self-reinforcing. It produces beneficiaries who are not merely corrupt in an opportunistic sense. They are invested in preserving a political-economic order in which access, influence, and protection remain selectively distributed. That is what makes state capture so difficult to dislodge.

Who actually captures the state?

When we imagine state capture, we tend to picture established oligarchs and the very wealthy buying influence to protect what they already have. However, Hellman and Kaufmann’s findings were more surprising. They found that captor firms in post-communist transition economies were often new entrants to the market rather than established incumbents [2]. So, why would new firms try to capture the state? It turns out it is because, the state, in many transition economies, could not reliably provide basic public goods such as secure property rights, predictable regulation, or fair competition. Established firms, including newly privatized state enterprises, already enjoyed market power. For ambitious newcomers, capture became a way to create zones of relative security and advantage for themselves.

State capture, however, is not only the preserve of the already powerful. It can also be a strategy adopted by actors trying to compete in a system where the rules are unreliable, enforcement is selective, and public institutions do not provide equal protection. Thus, capture cannot be addressed only by targeting obvious oligarchs at the top. It also requires changing incentive structures that make rule-bending rational for firms, politicians, and intermediaries throughout the system.

Hellman and Kaufmann also found that some types of foreign investment amplified rather than reduced the problem. In high-capture economies, foreign investors with local partners were nearly twice as likely to engage in state capture as domestically owned firms [2]. This challenges the assumption that foreign direct investment automatically improves governance standards. Under the wrong conditions, it can actually do the opposite.

The three pillars of capture

One of Liz’s most useful contributions is her three-pillar framework for understanding how state capture works in practice, precisely because it shows that capture is not random but strategic [3].

The first pillar is the formation of law and policy. This is the original meaning of state capture: influencing constitutions, legislation, electoral rules, regulatory frameworks, campaign finance systems, and the rules governing strategic economic sectors. Captors seek to change the rules of the game.

The second pillar is the implementation of policy. This is where patronage becomes central. Political leaders and their allies appoint loyalists to ministries, regulatory bodies, state-owned enterprises, procurement agencies, and civil service positions. These appointees then shape how public resources are allocated: who wins contracts, which firms receive subsidies, whose loans are approved, which regions are rewarded, and which opponents are punished.

The third pillar is the disabling of accountability institutions. In a functioning democracy, courts, prosecutors, audit institutions, tax authorities, independent media, civil society organizations, universities, and investigative journalists all serve as constraints on executive abuse. For captor networks, these institutions are not neutral safeguards. They are threats. So, they are weakened, co-opted, defunded, intimidated, politicized, or brought under loyalist control.

So-called “captor elites” do not necessarily attack all three pillars at once. In some countries, they may first weaken courts and media before attempting more ambitious institutional change. In others, especially where institutions are already fragile, they may begin by funneling public money through procurement and state-owned enterprises before anyone can stop them [3].

While the early literature focused heavily on business actors purchasing political influence, contemporary state capture is often politics-led. The political leader is not always the person being bought. Increasingly, the political leader is the one doing the capturing and using the state itself as both instrument and prize.

The real economic cost

The economic consequences of state capture are, obviously, severe. And they fall most heavily on those who are not part of the captor network. The gains at the top are real. But the aggregate economic cost, borne by everyone else, is much larger.

When captor firms can purchase property-rights protection “à la carte” from the state, officials have little incentive to provide reliable property rights to everyone. When contracts flow to politically connected firms rather than capable ones, competent businesses are crowded out. When banks lend based on political relationships rather than creditworthiness, the credit system stops doing its job of allocating capital to productive uses.

Liz’s recent piece in Foreign Affairs offers several stark examples. In Bangladesh, she describes how political pressure on banks allowed loans to flow to connected firms that were unlikely to repay. In South Africa, the capture of Eskom and Transnet helped turn major state-owned enterprises into vehicles of extraction rather than engines of development [6].

Firms, moreover, invest in relationships rather than innovation. Talented individuals learn that competence matters less than loyalty. Some adapt. Some disengage. Some leave. The result is a kind of institutionalized cynicism: a system in which everyone understands that success depends not on merit, rights, or fair procedure, but on proximity to power.

As Liz argues, capture concentrates both economic and political power. It allocates state resources to narrow networks while weakening the institutions that might defend less powerful groups [4]. This is why state capture is so difficult to reverse. It does not simply remove money from public coffers. It reorganizes society’s expectations about how power works.

South Africa and the “Zuptas”

No contemporary discussion of state capture can avoid South Africa. The relationship between former President Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family (so close that South Africans coined the term “Zuptas”) remains one of the most extensively documented examples of state capture in a democracy.

The Gupta brothers built business interests across South Africa and, through their relationship with Zuma, gained extraordinary access to state appointments, contracts, and strategic public institutions. They were able to influence appointments in state-owned enterprises such as Eskom and Transnet. They secured contracts, extracted profits, and helped weaken institutions that might have scrutinized their activities. The damage was not only financial. Eskom, once regarded as a high-performing power utility, became a symbol of institutional decay, mismanagement, and rolling blackouts. Transnet’s deterioration had similarly wide economic effects, given the centrality of transport and logistics to the South African economy [6].

But what makes the South African case especially instructive is not only the looting. It is the narrative cover that accompanied it. Zuma and the Guptas exploited real historical grievances rooted in apartheid, racial inequality, and the incomplete transformation of South Africa’s economy. They presented themselves as champions of “radical economic transformation” while, in practice, using that language to shield a political-economic project of extraction.

A British public relations firm, Bell Pottinger, was hired to amplify the language of “White Monopoly Capital,” helping turn legitimate anger about inequality into a divisive campaign that deflected attention from the capture of the state [5].

Strategically divisive narratives

State capture in democracies requires more than institutional manipulation. Captor coalitions must also build political support, neutralize criticism, and make citizens willing to tolerate what would otherwise appear intolerable.

Liz calls these rhetorical tools strategically divisive narratives, or SDNs [5]. They are narratives designed to divide, distract, and disempower. They create an in-group and an out-group. They blame outsiders for national problems. They portray critics as traitors, enemies, foreign agents, corrupt elites, or defenders of some unjust order.

The targets vary. They may be migrants, minorities, supranational institutions, opposition parties, academics, judges, journalists, civil society organizations, or old elites. But the underlying logic is consistent: turn politics into a battle between “us” and “them,” and make accountability look like an attack on the people.

In our conversation, Liz made a crucial point: the speed with which these targets change suggests that many of these narratives are not deeply ideological. They are tactical. “This is all about stirring up fear,” she said, “and making people feel worried.”

Viktor Orbán, over many years in power, cycled through a shifting cast of enemies: communists, the EU, migrants, LGBTQ groups, and Ukraine. Zuma exploited the genuine injustice of apartheid’s economic legacy to cover a looting operation that did little to empower black businesses. Donald Trump has similarly relied on narratives of threat directed at “woke” liberals, immigrants, universities, and other perceived enemies.

The danger is that such narratives corrode democratic judgement. In polarized societies, citizens may begin to prioritize partisan loyalty over democratic principles. Evidence of abuse is no longer assessed on its merits. It is filtered through the question of which “side” produced it. A court ruling, a newspaper investigation, or an academic report can be dismissed not because it is wrong, but because it is seen as coming from the wrong camp.

No country is immune

One of the most sobering lessons from the conversation is that no country should assume itself immune. State capture was once associated primarily with post-Soviet oligarchs and fragile transition economies. But the concept now travels much more widely. Liz’s work has applied it to South Africa, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Bangladesh, Brazil, Serbia, Angola, and other cases [3].

Hungary is especially instructive. In Hellman and Kaufmann’s original 2001 study, Hungary appeared among the low-capture economies — a country where economic reform and civil liberties seemed to offer some protection against capture [2]. However, under Orbán, Hungary became one of the most prominent examples of democratic backsliding and politics-led capture in Europe. And as of April 2026, Orbán has now lost power after 16 years, with voters backing a challenger who campaigned on restoring democratic institutions and tackling corruption [9].

South Africa was once celebrated as the rainbow nation. Bangladesh was long heralded as a development success story — job creation, rising exports, and dramatic poverty reduction — even as major weaknesses in the financial system and political institutions accumulated. The United States, long regarded as a global standard for democratic governance, is now also being analyzed through the lens of state capture, especially where executive power, public contracts, attacks on oversight institutions, and divisive narratives intersect [5].

This does not mean all cases are equivalent in severity or trajectory. But it does mean that complacency is dangerous. Formal democracy is not, by itself, enough. Elections may continue. Parliaments may sit. Courts may issue judgments. Anti-corruption agencies may still exist. But the substance of institutional independence can be hollowed out while the architecture remains standing. State capture is not always the death of institutions. Often, it is their repurposing.

What works against capture?

The obvious question is what can be done. Several areas matter. Hellman and Kaufmann point to two foundational remedies: transparency and competition [2].

Transparency means opening up the state’s deliberative processes. Draft laws should be published. Legislative voting records should be accessible. Lobbying and political contributions should be disclosed. Asset declarations and conflict-of-interest rules should be meaningful and enforced. When these channels are closed, firms and political actors are pushed toward informal, private, one-on-one relationships with officials — precisely the conditions under which capture flourishes.

Competition matters both in markets and in the marketplace for political influence. Where a small number of firms monopolize access to decision-makers, they can extract concentrated benefits at broad social cost. Fostering market entry, strengthening collective business associations, empowering civil society, and creating channels through which dispersed interests can influence policy all reduce the conditions under which capture becomes entrenched.

Public procurement is one of the most tractable areas for reform. It is where state money meets private interests, and it is often one of the primary channels through which capture operates. But it is also an area where transparency, open contracting data, red-flag analysis, and civil society scrutiny can make a real difference [4].

Judicial independence matters enormously. In case after case, the turning point in resisting state capture has involved courageous judicial actors, prosecutors, ombuds institutions, or audit bodies. In South Africa, the Public Protector under Thuli Madonsela produced the landmark State of Capture report, which helped create the basis for the Zondo Commission [7] [8].

Investigative journalism is equally important. As Liz put it in our conversation, journalists often spend years “plodding away at creating the evidence base,” even when it appears that no one is listening. That work is rarely glamorous. But it is indispensable. Without evidence, public outrage dissipates. With evidence, it can accumulate.

Civil society also matters, but not only as a watchdog. The deeper challenge is coalition-building. Hellman and Kaufmann described the importance of mobilizing the “losers” of the capture economy: firms without political connections, consumers who pay inflated prices, small and medium-sized enterprises crowded out of markets, and citizens denied reliable public services [2].

These groups constitute a much larger constituency than the captor elite. But they are often dispersed, disorganized, and unaware of the common source of their disadvantage. That is why the politics of anti-capture is not only about technical reform. It is about building broad coalitions. As Liz writes, “if state capture involves narrow interest groups grabbing power, broad interest groups are necessary to seize it back” [5].

The importance of knowing what happened

South Africa’s Zondo Commission offers an unusual model. It was slow, expensive, and politically uncomfortable. It exposed extraordinary institutional failures in public. But it also generated something invaluable: a detailed, evidence-based account of how capture occurred [8].

This matters because post-capture reform is not simply a matter of removing bad actors. Institutions need to be rebuilt. Appointment systems must be repaired. Procurement rules must be tightened. Audit institutions need resources and independence. The civil service must recover competence and morale. Citizens need reasons to trust again.

The lesson from South Africa is not that every country should replicate the Zondo Commission exactly. It is that societies emerging from capture need a public record of what happened, how it happened, who enabled it, and which institutional vulnerabilities made it possible. Without such a record, the same networks (or new ones) can return under a different banner.

A note on hope

State capture is serious. It hollows out democracy, damages development, deepens inequality, and teaches citizens that power matters more than rights. But it is not irreversible. Zuma was removed. The Rajapaksas were forced from power in Sri Lanka. Sheikh Hasina’s long rule in Bangladesh ended after a mass uprising in 2024 [10]. Orbán has now lost power in Hungary after 16 years [9].

These outcomes came slowly and often only after serious institutional and economic damage had been done. They were made possible by journalists, judges, academics, civil society organizations, public officials, opposition actors, reformers within ruling parties and, most importantly, citizens who refused to stop paying attention.

Corruption may begin with the abuse of entrusted power. But state capture is what happens when that abuse becomes a system. The task, then, is not simply to punish corruption after the fact. It is to build institutions, coalitions, and public cultures capable of preventing the state from becoming a private club in the first place.

Listen to my conversation with Elizabeth Dávid-Barrett wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below.

References

[1] Transparency International. “Corruption Perceptions Index 2025.” Transparency International, 2026. (Transparency CDN)

[2] Hellman, Joel S., Geraint Jones, and Daniel Kaufmann. “Seize the State, Seize the Day: State Capture, Corruption, and Influence in Transition Economies.” World Bank Policy Research Working Paper No. 2444, 2000; and Hellman, Joel S., and Daniel Kaufmann. “Confronting the Challenge of State Capture in Transition Economies.” Finance & Development 38, no. 3, September 2001. (openknowledge.worldbank.org)

[3] Dávid-Barrett, Elizabeth. “State Capture and Development: A Conceptual Framework.” Journal of International Relations and Development 26, 2023, pp. 224–244.

[4] Dávid-Barrett, Elizabeth. “State Capture and Inequality.” Pathfinders for Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies, Center on International Cooperation, New York University, 2021.

[5] Dávid-Barrett, Elizabeth. “State Capture and Strategically Divisive Narratives.” Georgetown Journal of International Affairs 26, no. 1, Summer 2025, pp. 157–163.

[6] Dávid-Barrett, Elizabeth. “The Economic Consequences of State Capture: Oligarchs Are Warping Markets and Corrupting Economies Around the World.” Foreign Affairs, 4 April 2025.

[7] Madonsela, Thuli. “State of Capture: Report on an Investigation into Alleged Improper and Unethical Conduct by the President and Other State Functionaries.” Public Protector South Africa, 2016.

[8] Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. “State Capture Commission Reports.” Republic of South Africa, Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

[9] Spike, Justin. “Orbán Steps Back After a Landslide Loss, Vowing to Rebuild Hungary’s ‘National Side’.” Associated Press, 2026. (AP News)

[10] Associated Press. “Rivals of Ousted Bangladesh Leader Sheikh Hasina Foil Her Party’s Attempt to Hold a Rally.” Associated Press, 2024. (AP News)