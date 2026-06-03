I have been coming to Malawi for over two decades, and I still learn something every time I visit. On my most recent trip to Blantyre and Zomba, one of the real pleasures was meeting Tikhala Itaye who is a lawyer, an activist, and the leader of Her Liberty, an organization working on the rights and economic empowerment of women and girls. We sat down without much of a plan, and what followed was one of those conversations that keeps circling back to a single, uncomfortable question: who actually holds the power in development, and what would it take to move it?

That question has rarely felt more urgent. Over the past year, several of the world’s wealthiest donors have taken a knife to their aid budgets. I do not think aid is dead. But neither do I believe we are returning to the heyday — to the generous flows that an entire generation of organizations across the Global South came to treat as the natural order of things. This is a different world and the rupture is forcing a reckoning that was overdue. The real issue now is what comes next, and who gets to shape it.

The injustice that predates the cuts

Even in the so-called golden age of aid, the money was never reaching the people doing the hardest work. More than 90 per cent of Development Assistance Committee donors’ civil society support has typically flowed to organizations in the donor’s own country or elsewhere in the Global North[2]. The architecture is so skewed that even the language of “untying” aid contains a loophole. Core grants to a donor’s own NGOs are simply not counted as tied, which means the bias is baked into the very definitions we use to measure it [2].

Tikhala has lived the arithmetic behind those percentages. “There has always been that issue,” she told me, “where INGOs are getting a huge chunk of funding and only, like, less than 1 per cent is going to local organizations.” And then she offered an example:

I can speak to a situation where a particular NGO won a huge grant from a foundation of about $1 million and then they were giving small grants to community-based organizations in different countries between 5,000 to 10,000 dollars. And then you see the salary where the ED of this big NGO is getting 100,000 annually — but the people on the ground are the ones doing most of the work. And even with that 5,000, 10,000 seed money you’re getting, only 5 per cent can be in direct costs going to your overhead.

“It is very unjust,” she said, “because a lot of people on the ground are doing the work for very little funding.” This is not a new critique, and the scholarly literature has been making it for decades. Nearly thirty years ago, David Hulme and Michael Edwards warned that NGOs had grown “too close for comfort” to their donors. Revisiting that argument in 2015, Banks, Hulme and Edwards traced how the pressures of the aid system pull NGOs toward accountability upward, to the people who write the cheques, rather than downward, to the communities they claim to serve [3]. The consequence, they argued, is that most NGO effort remains palliative rather than transformative. Organizations drift into becoming implementers of donor policy rather than independent actors, their programs shaped by external priorities and their grassroots roots quietly eroded [3].

Why the power must shift: The principled case and the practical one

There are two arguments for moving power and resources to Southern organizations, and we tend to make only the first.

The first is moral, and it is the one we reach for instinctively. Aid, as Themrise Khan argues with bracing clarity in The New Humanitarian, “is not a gift, nor is it ours to claim.” It is a fraction of what is owed to nations impoverished by colonialism and extraction [6]. On this account, channelling resources to those nearest the problem is not generosity but restitution. Not charity but, in Neha Kagal’s phrase, a step “away from charity and towards justice” [1]. It is an argument about dignity and authorship and about who gets to define a problem and design its solution.

The second argument is the one that ought to persuade even the hard-nosed, and it is empirical. Proximity is not sentimentality but a competence. Local organizations sustain services long after international partners have folded their tents and gone home, and supporting them is the more durable and more democratic route to development precisely because they remain when the visitors leave [4]. Tikhala made the same point. Civil society organizations “are always the ones on the ground, in community. And they truly understand what is needed on the ground.” What she sees in the larger international agencies, by contrast, is “that kind of detachment from community-level work,” even as those same agencies lean on local partners to actually deliver. The people who carry the risk, in other words, are rarely the people who carry the budget.

The evidence is, however, not uniformly flattering to localization. Direct funding can carry high transaction costs. Many Southern organizations lack the systems to absorb and account for large and sudden flows. And in at least one rigorous comparative study, domestic NGOs were found to have markedly less influence on national environmental policy than their international counterparts [4]. The case for shifting power is not a claim that local is always better. It is a claim that the present allocation (more than nine tenths to the North) cannot possibly be the efficient one, and that the burden of proof has been placed on exactly the wrong party. For thirty years the network of Southern civil society organizations gathered under banners like the Reality of Aid have asked for the same thing. They want a fairer and more equitable architecture that is built on a genuinely people-centered conception of development rather than one administered from afar [5].

The innovation imperative

If the moral and practical cases for shifting power are old, the urgency is new. And it arrives dressed as austerity. With the donor taps tightening, Southern organizations can no longer treat the grant proposal as a business model. They must innovate, which includes diversifying their revenue, building domestic constituencies, and finding ways to fund the mission that do not depend on a quarterly disbursement from a capital eight time zones away.

Tikhala is attempting precisely this. Her Liberty has begun experimenting with social entrepreneurship such as farming alongside the women they work with, selling the produce, and splitting the proceeds between the growers and the organization. She does not pretend it is easy:

There is a huge mindset shift. You’ve been so used to getting funding — you write a grant proposal and that’s it. But now with social entrepreneurship, you have to be a bit business minded. But how do you do business when you’re supposed to be some sort of nonprofit organization?

The barriers are concrete. Capital is scarce, and banks rarely extend credit to non-profits with no collateral and an uncertain income. Many organizations, she warns, are simply closing their doors. There is a cruel paradox lurking here, and the literature names it. The aid system itself spent two decades schooling NGOs out of innovation by rewarding measurable outputs over experiment, short horizons over patient learning, replicable “best practice” over the messy and context-specific tinkering from which genuinely new approaches emerge. Donor risk-aversion and the demand for results on a pre-specified timetable are, as Banks, Hulme and Edwards put it, fundamentally incompatible with the flexible, long-term and learning-by-doing posture that genuine innovation requires [3]. Indeed, it appears we trained the imagination out of the sector, and now we are asking it to improvise its own survival.

But the alternatives are not fanciful. Philanthropy and charitable giving are not Northern inventions but have deep religious and social roots across the Global South, and 16 of the 47 countries tracked in one recent global philanthropy survey were Southern [6]. Diaspora remittances, corporate social responsibility, wealthy family foundations, faith-based giving, regional trade, pooled community finance — these are real and largely untapped reservoirs, and the task before Southern organizations and their governments is to build the frameworks that let them be channelled toward the public good. The benefits, if this works, are considerable. Revenue that is flexible rather than ring-fenced, agendas set at home rather than abroad, and a measure of insulation from the next abrupt change of heart in a Northern capital. The risks are also equally real. A non-profit that becomes a business may slowly forget it was ever a movement, and the scramble for self-financing can pull the most entrepreneurial organizations away from the least profitable (and often most important) work. Innovation is a discipline, and a dangerous one if pursued without a compass.

The tension between civil society and the state

There is a further complication, and it is perhaps the one least discussed in the localization literature. Shifting resources toward Southern civil society does not resolve the relationship between civil society and the state so much as inflame it.

The relationship was always uneasy. Civil society’s most valuable function is to hold power to account. And a government rarely thanks the organization that exposes its failures. Across much of the Global South, that friction has sometimes hardened into law. States equate independent civil society with political opposition and legislate accordingly, restricting foreign funding, narrowing the space for advocacy, and casting pro-justice groups as agents of “Western values” [3][6]. Foreign aid has itself become a weapon in this contest, a convenient pretext governments use to discredit the very organizations that challenge them [6]. The funding intended to strengthen civil society is thus repurposed to delegitimize it.

Money distorts the relationship in subtler ways too. When a single NGO can command a larger budget than a ministry department, the result is not a stronger state but a parallel one, a shadow administration with its own priorities, its own incentives, and its own quiet resentments. Tikhala described the moment this became unavoidable for her. A phone call from a government director, asking her organization to fund the dissemination of a national strategy.

Something is not right when your government is looking for resources from civil society. The system is completely wrong there.

The coming squeeze will only intensify the dynamic, because both spheres now draw from the same shrinking well. As donor budgets contract, civil society and the state will increasingly compete for the same diminished resources, even as they are exhorted to collaborate. This is a recipe for tension dressed up as partnership.

The literature offers two routes through this thicket, and they pull in opposite directions. One is confrontation. Civil society as a countervailing power, holding the line on accountability whatever the cost. The other is what Banks, Hulme and Edwards called “transformation by stealth,” meaning NGOs trading a measure of autonomy for a seat at the table, working with governments to shape policy from the inside, as organizations in Kenya have done by securing places on planning and budgeting committees [3]. Tikhala sees a version of the second emerging in the language of “social contracting,” with governments beginning, tentatively, to commission civil society to deliver public services. While the promise is real, so is the peril. The closer civil society draws to the state, the greater the risk of co-optation and becoming, by degrees, an arm of the very power it exists to check. The art is to build bridges to government without surrendering the independence that makes those bridges worth building.

A cautious optimism

None of this should be sugar-coated. The cuts will cost lives. Gender programs are likely to be among the first sacrificed. The funding bias is structural, and the historical record is littered with grand declarations about “shifting the power” that dissolved on contact with donor risk-aversion, compliance regimes, and the stubborn assumption that Southern organizations cannot be trusted with money [2][3]. Innovation may rescue some organizations and bankrupt others. The tension with the state may produce genuine partnership or quiet capture, and we will not always be able to tell the difference in advance.

Tikhala sees institutions becoming more deliberate about funding community organizations directly. She also sees young people improvising, coalitions forming, and communities taking ownership of problems they once waited for someone else to solve. When I asked her, half in jest, to give me some hope in this age of doom and gloom, her answer was:

I think this is a wake-up call for all of us. Now is an opportunity to have ownership of the issues you’re facing and actually looking within our own resources, our own expertise, to resolve our own problems without the need of external support. That local ownership, that local leadership which was never there before. You’d kind of wait till someone says, hey, here’s funding and this is what I need to do. But no, we’re like: this is what we need to do, and we’re designing it with everyone else.

The case for transferring power and resources to the Global South was always, at bottom, a justice argument. What this moment of scarcity may finally force into the open is that it is also the more effective one. As Tikhala put it, “In the midst of challenges, innovation happens. And we begin to do things differently.”

I, for one, am inclined to believe her.

Listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below.

References

[1] Kagal, N. (2025). “NGOs must rethink their role in a shrinking aid landscape.” *New Internationalist*, 11 March 2025.

[2] #ShiftThePower Movement (2023). “Too Southern to be Funded: The Funding Bias Against the Global South.” (OECD-DAC cross-donor analysis; figures from OECD-DAC Development Co-operation Profiles, average 2009–2021.)

[3] Banks, N., Hulme, D., & Edwards, M. (2015). “NGOs, States, and Donors Revisited: Still Too Close for Comfort?” World Development, 66, 707–718.

[4] Ismail, Z. (2019). “Advantages and Value of Funding NGOs in the Global South.” K4D Helpdesk Report. Birmingham: Institute of Development Studies.

[5] Reality of Aid Network (2024). “The Reality of Aid Report 2023: 30 Years of Amplifying Southern Voices.” Quezon City: The Reality of Aid Network.

[6] Khan, T. (2025). “The end of aid: What the Global South needs to do.” The New Humanitarian, 20 May 2025.