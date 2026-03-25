Cities are often seen as engines of growth and possibility. But they also make inequality impossible to ignore. In our conversation on In Pursuit of Development, Ben and I explore why some cities are better than others at reducing urban exclusion, and why the future of development will be decided in large part by who gets recognized, served, and included in urban life.

Cities have always occupied a special place in the development imagination. They are where ambition gathers, where economies expand, where migrants arrive in search of opportunity, and where the future often seems to be taking shape in real time. But cities also make inequality unusually visible. They compress hope and exclusion into the same landscape. A skyline of glass and steel can rise just minutes away from neighborhoods where people still struggle for secure housing, reliable water, decent sanitation, and affordable transport.

That tension sits at the heart of one of the defining development challenges of our time. More than one billion people around the world live in slums or informal settlements. For many of them, the basics of urban life remain out of reach. Housing is insecure. Sanitation is inadequate. Transportation is costly or unreliable. And the promise of the city is distributed in deeply uneven ways.

In my recent conversation with Benjamin H. Bradlow, Assistant Professor of Sociology and International Affairs at Princeton University, we explored these questions through the lens of his excellent and award-winning book, Urban Power: Democracy and Inequality in São Paulo and Johannesburg. His main argument is that urban inequality is shaped not only by elections, ideas, or resource constraints, but by what he calls urban power, which is the ability of local governments to act through internal cohesion and sustained and programmatic ties to civil society.

The first urban question is where people can live

During our discussion, Ben reduced the urban challenge to its most basic form: “When people move to cities, the first issue is where am I going to live?” Indeed, housing is not just one issue among many. It is often the entry point to the entire urban experience. It shapes whether people can live near work, schools, and transport hubs. It determines how much income is absorbed by rent. And it influences whether the city feels like a site of opportunity or a daily struggle for survival.

Ben also made a broader point that deserves much more attention in development debates. Standard poverty measures often fail to capture what urban life actually costs. In many cities, rent alone can make a mockery of subsistence-based understandings of poverty. Urban poverty is therefore not only about income. It is also about the cost of inhabiting the city.

Informality is not a sideshow

A second major theme in our conversation was informality. Informality is often treated as an exception. Something outside the city. Something waiting to be formalized before it can be recognized. But Ben urges us to begin from a different premise. As he put it, “if we start from the position that informality is characteristic of significant parts of urban residential life in most of the world, then the question for inclusion is, how do the basic infrastructures of the city get progressively extended to these informal spaces?”

In many cities across Africa, Asia, and Latin America, informality is not peripheral but central to how urban life is actually lived. But this also creates enormous obstacles when governments try to extend public goods. Sanitation is one example. Sewer systems, legal titles, land rights, and planning rules often intersect in a manner that leave those living in informal settlements excluded from even the most basic forms of urban provision. Thus, the real issue is not only whether governments have resources but whether they recognize the claims of those living in informality as legitimate claims on the city.

Why São Paulo did better than Johannesburg

This is where Ben’s comparison becomes especially illuminating. São Paulo and Johannesburg are both huge, unequal, and globally connected cities in democratic middle-income countries. While both appeared, at least on paper, to be well placed to redistribute after political transition, their trajectories diverged sharply. Despite starting from conditions that were in some respects worse, São Paulo made significantly greater progress in extending housing, sanitation, and transport to excluded residents. So why did São Paulo do better?

Ben’s answer centers on two factors. The first is embeddedness, which he defines as the extent to which the local state is tied to organized civil society, especially citywide housing movements. The second is cohesion, which refers to the capacity of the local state to coordinate across departments and across levels of government. Taken together, these form what he calls “urban power”. Accordingly, urban outcomes are not determined only by budgets, elections, or leadership rhetoric. Rather, they are shaped by whether governments can act coherently and whether they remain meaningfully connected to organized citizens.

Inclusion must be built at city scale

One of the many interesting parts of our discussion concerned the role of housing movements in São Paulo. Ben argued that what mattered there was not simply neighborhood activism. It was the ability of movements to shape policy across the city. In his words, “it’s not just about a single neighborhood. It’s about how movements organize at the citywide scale in order to generate programmatic policies that can achieve inclusion at the citywide scale.”

Urban inclusion cannot therefore depend only on isolated gains for one community here or one settlement there. It requires citywide bargains, citywide coalitions, and policies that scale. In São Paulo, this took institutional form. Housing movements were not treated merely as outside pressure groups. They became part of a broader governing project. They were given a meaningful stake in shaping the city’s housing agenda, and that in turn helped expand access not only to shelter but also to sanitation, water, and transport.

Johannesburg, by contrast, reveals how quickly redistributive promise can weaken. Ben argues that one major problem was fiscal. Wealthier neighborhoods were often able to shield resources from broader redistributive use. But there was also a second problem, and in some ways an even more political one. Where São Paulo moved toward a more co-governing relationship with movements, Johannesburg followed a more state-centric path that weakened the role of organized civic pressure.

Democracy alone does not deliver urban justice

Elections matter. Political transition matters. Representation matters. But none of these automatically ensure more equal access to housing, sanitation, or transport. Democratic institutions can coexist with major urban exclusion. What matters, Ben argues is whether political authority is converted into governing capacity. Can the state coordinate? Can it sustain redistributive coalitions? Can it remain connected to organized citizens instead of retreating into technocracy or elite bargaining? These questions are key to whether cities become more inclusive or merely more unequal in more sophisticated ways.

Why this matters far beyond the Global South

I believe these are not only questions for the Global South. Housing affordability, transport, infrastructure, exclusion, and real estate power are now major urban concerns across much of the world. The lessons from Ben’s book therefore travel far beyond the cases he studies. They speak to broader questions of how cities are governed, whose voices count, and whether urban growth can be made more socially inclusive. While the future of development will be shaped to a very significant extent in cities, the real question is not whether cities will grow. The question is whether they will be governed by extending dignity, infrastructure, and recognition to those who have long been excluded.

Listen to our conversation wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube and Apple podcasts below.