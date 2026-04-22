I have spent many years engaging with the UN system. I have interacted with diplomats, UN officials, and scholars of global governance. And like many others, I have, on occasion, found myself frustrated by its inertia. Wars rage, atrocities continue, famines loom, humanitarian appeals go unmet, and the Security Council too often appears trapped between paralysis and irrelevance. It is therefore easy (perhaps too easy) to conclude that the United Nations is simply failing. But a recent conversation with historian Alanna O’Malley on In Pursuit of Development reminded me that this verdict depends heavily on where one stands when judging the institution.

The easy verdict on the UN

“A lot of people are complaining about the UN,” I remarked to Alanna at the start of our exchange. It felt like the obvious place to begin. The institution is in deep financial trouble, as my conversation last October with Ronny Patz also made abundantly clear.

While the wars in Gaza and Ukraine have exposed the limits of multilateral diplomacy, the wider liberal order appears strained, fragmented, and increasingly selective in whose suffering it notices. In much of the West, the mood is now one of weary resignation, and there is a growing feeling that the UN is bloated, exhausted, ineffective, and perhaps no longer fit for purpose.

The problem with the Western lens

The problem, Alanna suggested, is not simply that the UN is failing. It is that we keep asking the question from the wrong vantage point. Much of what we think we know about the UN is still filtered through a Western lens. Accordingly, we see an institution born from the postwar settlement, judged through great-power politics, and measured mainly by whether it can deliver peace through hard power. However, once one begins to look from the perspective of the Global South, the institution appears in a different light. Not more innocent. Not less contradictory. But different!

The conventional account treats the UN as if it rises and falls with the fortunes of the liberal international order. And in such accounts, the main stage is the Security Council. The main actors are the major powers. The main drama is vetoes, paralysis, and geopolitical rivalry. But that is only one history of the UN. O’Malley and Lydia Walker [1] argue that this framing has trapped our understanding of the organization inside circular debates about whether it has succeeded or failed, while obscuring how actors from the decolonizing and postcolonial world helped reshape the institution itself.

A majority without real power

Since 1960, countries of the Global South have formed the majority of UN member states, even if that numerical strength has rarely translated into decisive control over the rules of the game. In our conversation, Alanna described this as a “fundamental contradiction” in that while the majority of members are from the Global South, they have repeatedly struggled to leverage that majority into meaningful compromise from the North on development finance, climate finance, and institutional reform. The UN, she argued, is “multifarious.” It does many things at once. Some are visible. Others are buried in committees, procedural fights, draft resolutions, and initiatives that seem to go nowhere until they reappear decades later in another form. In our conversation, she advocated for a more historical and less theatrical way of thinking. Indeed, we should ask what has the UN changed, what has it failed to change, and which apparently lost causes later became seeds of institutional reform.

Political independence was never enough

For many Western governments, especially during the Cold War, the most prestigious debates inside the UN were about peace, security, and the formal language of political rights. But for many countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, the key question was different. Political independence without economic autonomy was not enough. Territorial sovereignty did not automatically mean control over resources, trade, investment, or the terms of development itself. As Alanna writes in her work on decolonisation in southern and central Africa, it became increasingly clear that “territorial sovereignty did not necessarily equate to economic sovereignty.” [2]

The battle over development was the real battle

This helps explain why struggles over UNCTAD, the Group of 77, permanent sovereignty over natural resources, and later the New International Economic Order were so politically charged. These were not secondary economic debates on the margins of “real” geopolitics. For many of the states involved, they were the substance of decolonization itself. African, Asian, and Latin American actors used the UN to formalise an economic crusade to regulate private capital, challenge inherited colonial structures, and widen the meaning of sovereignty. This is one reason the standard Western history of the UN feels so thin. It pays disproportionate attention to the Security Council and not nearly enough to the battles over development, redistribution, and economic justice that animated so much of the institution’s life.

Consider the role of Hernán Santa Cruz, the Chilean diplomat whom Alanna highlights in her writings. Santa Cruz pushed the UN to connect self-determination with economic and social rights, insisting that human dignity required more than legal independence. He worked across committees and institutional boundaries to fuse territorial sovereignty, economic sovereignty, and human rights into a broader claim about freedom in the postcolonial world.

Remaking the order from within

Thus, the UN was not only a site where the Global South protested the world order. It was also a site where postcolonial actors tried to remake it from within.

O’Malley and Vineet Thakur make exactly this point in their essay on new histories of the Global South and the UN. [3] These actors did not simply reject the liberal world order from the outside. More often, they tried to reconstitute it and force it to live up to principles it proclaimed but had never applied equally. They challenged what the authors describe as an exclusionary order, even while working within its institutions and vocabularies.

This is also why the Global South cannot be reduced to a romantic bloc of pure resistance. It was always very diverse, internally divided, and strategically inconsistent. While solidarities mattered, so did rivalries, asymmetries, and the constant tension between principle and pragmatism. Nonetheless, something bound many of these actors together, which included a belief that the UN remained worth fighting over.

Why the UN still matters

In our conversation, and speaking about people across Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, Alanna noted that they were often the ones most directly affected by the UN’s work and also the ones who had “historically had the most faith in the organization.” That faith was not constant, she added. But it endured. This is particularly worth keeping in mind. Especially now as the mood in much of the West is resignation. The UN is sometimes mocked as weak, ineffective, performative, or obsolete. But for many actors in the Global South, the institution still carries legitimacy. It still offers procedure, stagecraft, visibility, and a language of universal claim-making. [4] It is still one of the few places where smaller states can speak in the idiom of law and justice and be heard beyond their immediate region. That is why the General Assembly still matters. That is why the International Court of Justice still matters. And that is why legal activism from the Global South is not some passing tactic but part of a deeper historical tradition.

The long arc of legal activism

What some observers describe as a sudden revival of Global South engagement with international law is perhaps better understood as part of a longer historical arc. Today’s efforts, including South Africa’s activism at the ICJ, belong to a broader attempt to “retool international law and reclaim its liberatory potential.” [5] The point is not that the legal order has suddenly become fair. It is that actors who were long excluded from its protections are now using its institutions more assertively and creatively than before.

Alanna’s work on India’s anti-apartheid diplomacy shows how Indian representatives used the UN in the late 1940s and 1950s not simply to denounce South Africa, but to develop a methodology for anti-colonial politics within the institution. They used committees, procedure, coalitions, and public diplomacy to widen the scope of the debate and establish precedents that later shaped the UN’s role in decolonization. [6]

Who gets to write the history of global governance

The UN has often mattered less because it compels the powerful than because it gives the historically marginalized a platform on which to build claims, forge solidarities, and change the terms of legitimacy over time. So yes, the UN is in crisis. But crisis is not the whole story.

What looks like institutional decline from one angle may also look, from another, like a struggle over ownership. It is perhaps, as I have been arguing, a struggle over who gets to define development, justice, law, and the future of multilateralism itself. [7] And if that is true, then the key question is no longer whether the UN has failed by Western standards. It is whether we are finally willing to tell a fuller history of the institution, one in which the Global South is not a footnote to the story of world order, but one of its principal authors.

The UN remains flawed, slow, sometimes compromised, and often painfully unequal. But it is also a living archive of political struggle, filled with the ambitions, frustrations, and unfinished claims of those who refused to accept that world order had to be written elsewhere. To recover that history is not merely to understand the past better. It is to see, with greater clarity, what is still at stake in the future of global governance.

Listen to my conversation with Alanna O’Malley wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below.

References

[1] O’Malley, Alanna, and Lydia Walker. “A Revisionist History of the United Nations.” Past & Present 266, no. 1 (2025): 264–288.

[2] O’Malley, Alanna. “Cash for Gold: The Role of Private Finance in Shaping Decolonization in South and Central Africa, 1960–1974.” In Diplomacy and Capitalism: The Political Economy of U.S. Foreign Relations, edited by Christopher R. W. Dietrich. Philadelphia: University of Pennsylvania Press, 2022.

[3] O’Malley, Alanna, and Vineet Thakur. “Introduction: Shaping a Global Horizon, New Histories of the Global South and the UN.” Humanity: An International Journal of Human Rights, Humanitarianism, and Development 13, no. 1 (2022): 55–65.

[4] O’Malley, Alanna. “Challenging the Liberal World Order from Within, The Invisible History of the United Nations and the Global South.” The International System of Power.

[5] O’Malley, Alanna. “Re-enchanting International Law is a Global South Project.” Opinio Juris, December 6, 2025.

[6] O’Malley, Alanna. “India, Apartheid and the New World Order at the UN, 1946–1962.” Journal of World History 31, no. 1 (2020): 195–224.

[7] Bull, Benedicte, and Dan Banik. “The Rebirth of the Global South: Geopolitics, Imageries and Developmental Realities.” Forum for Development Studies 52, no. 2 (2025): 195–214.