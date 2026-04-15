Tuberculosis killed approximately 1.23 million people in 2024. It has done so at comparable scale for as long as we have kept records. Robert Koch identified the bacterium in 1882. A vaccine has existed for over a century. Treatment achieves success rates approaching 90%. Despite this, TB has reclaimed its status as the world’s leading infectious disease killer, ahead of HIV/AIDS, and ahead of malaria. [1]

This is thus not a story about scientific failure. It is a story about political commitment, or the lack of it.

In a recent conversation, Madhukar Pai named the problem with precision: neglect. TB, he argued, has never been a medical problem. It is a development problem. And the gap between what we know and what we do is not technical but political.

The numbers we should not accept

The WHO set a target of reducing TB incidence by 50% by 2025, relative to 2015 levels. The achieved reduction was 12%. The mortality reduction target was 75%. The actual figure: 29%. [1] These shortfalls are especially striking because new tools (e.g., improved diagnostics, shortened drug-resistant TB regimens) have arrived while political commitments have failed to translate into tangible results.

The disease is not randomly distributed. Malnutrition, extreme poverty, and poor housing quality are all strongly correlated with TB incidence [2], and 87% of cases are concentrated in 30 countries [1] with India carrying roughly a quarter of the global burden. TB persists in Indigenous communities in Canada and resurges wherever conflict and social disruption take hold. It is, as Pai puts it, a “beautiful sign of social malaise”, tracking poverty with a precision that no epidemiological model needs to manufacture.

Food as vaccine

The most striking evidence of how social this disease is comes from the RATIONS trial, published in The Lancet in 2023. Providing nutritional support to household contacts of TB patients was associated with a 39–48% reduction in TB incidence over two years of follow-up, achieved through monthly food baskets costing roughly $10 [3]. An accompanying editorial described food as “the tuberculosis vaccine we already have,” drawing on the observation that TB mortality in the United States plummeted between 1900 and 1944 (before effective treatment existed) that was driven primarily by improvements in living conditions and nutrition [4].

Modelling analyses suggest that global TB incidence would be reduced by 84% if poverty were eliminated and all individuals enrolled in social protection programs, with social protection alone accounting for a 76% reduction [5]. However, nearly half of households affected by TB globally currently experience catastrophic costs, and the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting declaration on TB, while pledging social benefits packages for all patients, made no explicit investment commitments to make that pledge operational [1, 6].

Decolonizing global health: A question of power

In our conversation, Pai argued the problem is not primarily epistemic, although the critique of Western knowledge hierarchies is legitimate. Rather, it is one of power.

Who decides which diseases get funded? Who sets research agendas? Who bears the consequences when donor priorities shift? Recent aid cuts have provided a brutal stress test of global health’s dependency architecture. Decisions made in capitals of the Global North have disrupted HIV treatment access, malaria programs, and TB services across multiple high-burden countries. That a single donor’s political turn can produce this scale of downstream harm is not a peripheral design flaw. Indeed, it is the system’s central feature.

The framework for reform, according to Pai, is unambiguous. Power must shift toward Global South governments, institutions, and communities. This means greater domestic resource mobilization, regional vaccine and diagnostic manufacturing (the African Union’s push for pharmaceutical self-sufficiency being the clearest current example), and a reorientation from charity-based toward human rights-based frameworks.

It also means taking seriously the question of reparations. The BMJ Global Health recently published a series on reparations in global health [7], and the logic is somewhat difficult to evade. The poverty that sustains TB endemicity in parts of sub-Saharan Africa is not historically innocent. Colonial extraction contributed materially to the conditions that now sustain disease burden. The refusal of most high-income countries to engage with reparations frameworks in multilateral settings reflects not principled disagreement about history, but rational defense of accumulated advantage.

Paul Farmer and the refusal of scarcity

No serious conversation about TB ends without our friend and mentor Paul Farmer, even now, more than three years after his death at sixty-two.

Farmer’s contribution was not primarily technical. It was moral and imaginative. He insisted, against the prevailing cost-effectiveness consensus of the 1990s, that drug-resistant TB could and should be treated in Lima and Port-au-Prince to the same standard applied in Boston. He was told this was not cost-effective. He demonstrated that it was. And that the cost-effectiveness argument, when applied selectively to poor people in poor countries, was not a neutral analytic tool but a mechanism for rationing care based on birthplace.

What Pai calls being “socialized for scarcity” (the rapid internalization of low expectations for some people and high expectations for others) was the condition Farmer refused. The practical victories followed from that refusal, including price reductions on off-patent drug-resistant TB medicines, WHO policy changes, and the proliferation of community health worker models now adopted in high-income settings including the United States. The knowledge flowed from Haiti and Peru back to the Global North, inverting the usual direction of health expertise.

The question Farmer asked — if health is a human right, who is human enough to have that right? — remains unanswered at the systems level. The cure for TB exists. The will to deploy it universally does not, yet. That gap is not scientific. It is political.

Listen to my conversation with Madhukar Pai wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below.

References

1. World Health Organization. Global tuberculosis report 2025. Geneva: WHO; 2025. https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/9789240116924

2. Bhargava A, Bhargava M, Pai M. Tuberculosis: a biosocial problem that requires biosocial solutions. The Lancet. 2024;403:2467–2469. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)00489-6/abstract

3. Bhargava A, Bhargava M, Velayutham B, et al. Nutritional supplementation to prevent tuberculosis incidence in household contacts of patients with pulmonary tuberculosis in India (RATIONS): a field-based, open-label, cluster-randomised, controlled trial. The Lancet. 2023;402:627–640. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)01231-X/abstract

4. Sinha P, Mehta S. Food: the tuberculosis vaccine we already have. The Lancet. 2023;402:588–590. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(23)01321-1/abstract

5. Carter DJ, Glaziou P, Lönnroth K, et al. The impact of social protection and poverty elimination on global tuberculosis incidence: a statistical modelling analysis of Sustainable Development Goal 1. The Lancet Global Health. 2018;6:e514–e522. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(18)30195-5/fulltext

6. Fuady A, Hargreaves JR, Miller AC, et al. Achieving universal social protection for people with tuberculosis. The Lancet Public Health. 2024. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpub/article/PIIS2468-2667(24)00046-X/fulltext

7. Richardson ET. Reparations and distributive justice in global health. BMJ Global Health. 2026;11(Suppl 1):e023078. https://gh.bmj.com/content/11/Suppl_1/e023078