In Pursuit of Development with Dan Banik

In Pursuit of Development with Dan Banik

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Marc's avatar
Marc
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On the subject of cost-effectiveness: I agree with the conclusion, i.e. that it is hypocritical to decry cost-effectiveness of treatment in the DRC while going to the ends of the earth to treat a patient in Boston, but disagree with the premise. I think that modern medicine suffers from a distinct *lack* of cost-sensitivity, *particularly* in the developed world. Spending astronomical sums per critically-ill patient is not economically justifiable, particularly for elderly patients who will both contribute little future value and have low quality of life, even in the case of successful treatments. I am being deliberately reductive for the sake of brevity; end of life care is a complex topic medically, ethically, and economically; the current state of affairs is too focused on life extension in my opinion, however.

Using the exact argument of cost effectiveness, the resources spent high-cost, low-outcome medicine could be much better spent on mass public health projects like TB, HIV, malaria, etc. The return would almost invariably be positive in strictly economic terms, never mind the moral argument for sacrificing one end-of-life patient for hundreds or thousands of young people.

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