In Pursuit of Development with Dan Banik

In Pursuit of Development with Dan Banik

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Stephen Brien's avatar
Stephen Brien
4d

The growth/transformation distinction Pritish Behuria draws is important. And it's worth considering the mechanism behind the domain gap.

Export orientation is one form of it. Rwanda's speciality coffee sector illustrates this directly. Premium buyers verify quality through cupping, not government certification; the quality signal works outside any domestic reporting chain. Washing stations, varietal selection, and cherry sorting followed the price signal, not the other way round.

This is what all thirteen Growth Commission transformation cases relied on at scale: external discipline as independent feedback, forcing real, productive improvement rather than reported improvement. Rwanda's services-led strategy provides partial discipline through tourism and financial flows, but it is weaker and less granular. A convention centre can underperform for years before the market corrects; a coffee cooperative loses its premium buyers within a season.

The imihigo system shows what happens when that external circuit is absent. Agricultural production targets under domestic monitoring have shown systematic overestimation. The health sector produced real improvements, verified by external DHS surveys. Same framework, same officials, same incentive structure. The monitoring environment was the differentiating factor. Rwanda's high-performing domains are precisely those where external circuits are operative: feedback that works independently of domestic political will. And Rwanda is not alone in displaying this pattern.

That interpretation has a prediction for the succession question. Which achievements survive transition probably depends less on political arrangements than on which domains have built external performance circuits that persist without the centralising node. Speciality coffee and health have these; productive employment at scale does not. For productive employment, neither export discipline nor independent verification is yet operative. Whether the services-led path can eventually generate either is the question Behuria's scepticism poses, and the evidence does not yet provide an answer.

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Africa Partners's avatar
Africa Partners
15h

Interesting analysis.

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