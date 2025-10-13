EPISODE SUMMARY

In the opening episode of Season 6, Dan Banik reflects on his personal journey of recovery after a medical emergency and uses this experience as a lens to explore a world in transition — one marked by fragmentation, shifting power, and the rise of the Global South. He argues that despite turbulence and uncertainty, actors across the Global South are reshaping global development, offering new possibilities for a more just, inclusive, and hopeful international order.

Season 6

EPISODE NOTES

In the first episode of In Pursuit of Development Season 6, host Dan Banik returns after an unexpected year-and-a-half hiatus following a serious health emergency. Dan examines how the world has entered a period of profound flux. The once-stable liberal international order is giving way to a more fragmented and contested multipolar reality. He explores how trade wars, weakening multilateral institutions, debt crises, environmental stress, and disruptive technologies are reshaping global politics and development. However, amidst this turbulence, he identifies a powerful countercurrent — the growing visibility and influence of the Global South. Dan unpacks how countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America are asserting new forms of leadership and cooperation — through the G20, BRICS, and South–South partnerships — and how this shift is transforming debates on trade, climate justice, technology, and governance. The episode also reflects on the challenges within the Global South itself, including internal inequalities, differing national interests, and the risk of reproducing old hierarchies in new ways.

Despite the uncertainty of this “interregnum” moment, Dan closes with a message of cautious optimism — a politics of hope grounded in evidence. He highlights global progress in health, education, poverty reduction, and renewable energy, emphasizing that crises often generate creativity and collaboration. The episode sets the stage for a new season of conversations with scholars, activists, and policymakers who will explore how the Global South’s choices — and the world’s response — will shape the future of global development.

Host:

Dan Banik

LinkedIn

X: @danbanik @GlobalDevPod

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