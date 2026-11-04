How does democracy work in aid-dependent countries?

Indeed, what happens to democracy when a country’s elected leaders depend on outsiders to deliver the services they have promised their citizens?

Many aid-dependent countries are democracies. They may be low-income, but many have chosen a democratic form of government and despite numerous challenges, not least on the economic front, they have remained democratic. They conduct successful elections. Political parties in these countries typically launch their election manifestoes and compete for power. Political leaders organize campaign rallies and make promises of what they will do once elected to office. Voters express their desire for better functioning schools, better functioning hospitals and improved overall healthcare, better roads, access to adequate food and clean water, and most importantly, they want jobs.

But what happens when the elections are over? In many countries, the politician, who had promised all these wonderful things during their campaigns, suddenly discovers that there is simply no money to deliver on his or her promises. While they sold dreams to garner votes, making good on those promises turns out to be much more difficult.

So, what happens next?

Well, in many low-income countries, the quest to deliver social service is often reliant on outside help in the form of aid. This aid machinery involves a bunch of international and national NGOs, bilateral donors, multilateral institutions, and a whole range of actors that are not necessarily accountable to the people who elected that politician.

This, in turn, raises a super interesting question. Who actually gets the credit when development happens? And who gets the blame when it doesn’t?

Aid is politics

These questions appear to be even more relevant given that debates on foreign aid have become very polarized in large parts of the Global North.

The typical arguments against aid highlight how ineffective it is. That aid encourages corruption and that it creates dependency. Some also claim that aid allows governments outsource crucial social services to outsiders and thereby avoid taking responsibility for their own development.

Now, some of these criticisms are certainly valid.

But aid is not simply about transferring money from a high-income or middle-income country to a low-income country. Aid is politics. Aid is about relationships, influence, negotiation, and power. It is also about what happens to democratic accountability when the resources needed to deliver development are controlled by actors outside the country.

Who should voters thank?

Let me bring in Malawi here, a country you know I keep talking about on this podcast.

One of the things that has always fascinated me about Malawi is the relationship between politicians, donors, and ordinary citizens.

In democratic Malawi, politicians are, as in many other parts of the world, under enormous pressure to deliver development. Citizens want concrete and visible improvements in their lives. They want the roof of the local school repaired and proper chairs and desks for their children. They want affordable medicines available in local pharmacies and doctors and nurses to attend to them in the health clinics. They want a proper tarred road that also can be used during the rainy season.

While most of you will surely agree that these are not unreasonable expectations by any means, local governments, in aid-dependent countries such as Malawi, Sierra Leone or Mali, often have very limited resources to help meet such expectations. So, what about national governments? Well, they also face enormous fiscal constraints due to a range of factors including low taxation revenue and limited foreign exchange reserves.

In such situations, politicians from ruling as well as opposition parties, end up spending quite a lot of time cultivating relationships with external donors and NGOs. These leaders typically negotiate, persuade, and sometimes compete with one another to attract projects and funding to their constituencies.

But when an NGO builds a new school, who should voters thank? The NGO? The foreign government or the philanthropy that financed it? Or the local politician who may have spent months or even years persuading that NGO to build that school in the community?

What characterized such negotiations? And how much do the voters actually know about these negotiations?

I think these questions are crucial because democracy is much more than elections. It is also about whether citizens can hold their elected representatives to account for what they do, or what they fail to do.

And in countries where foreign aid finances a major share of public services, that relationship becomes even more complicated.

Dependency Politics

This is precisely the subject of a fascinating new book which asks “How does democracy actually work in countries that depend heavily on foreign aid?”

Ryan Jablonski is an Associate Professor of Political Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science. His research focuses on the political economy of public service delivery in low-income democracies, particularly foreign aid, voting behavior, and elite politics. His latest book is Dependency Politics: How Foreign Aid Shapes Electoral Behavior.

In our conversation, Ryan and I explored the often-complicated relationship between aid, political legitimacy, and democratic accountability. We discussed how aid dependency changes politicians’ behavior and voters’ assessments of politicians’ performance, why voters don’t simply reward politicians for aid, but condition their votes on beliefs about how politicians influence aid delivery, and how aid can cause citizens to vote against their interests and sometimes benefit opposition candidates over incumbents.

We also explored whether these dynamics apply in other aid-dependent democracies other than Malawi, and what the growing influence of China and other countries of the Global South means for the future of foreign aid development cooperation.

At a time when the international aid system is under enormous strain, how can foreign aid be made more effective without weakening the very democratic institutions that countries need to build and sustain?

Politicians as stewards of aid

Many social scientists claim that aid often undermines taxation, weakens the legitimacy of the state and makes citizens look to donors and NGOs rather than their own governments. But this is not what Ryan has seen in the countries he has worked in. Democracy, he told me, is remarkably resilient. Governments actually work closely with donors, and voters try to hold politicians to account for how they work with donors.

If you ask a politician in Malawi what they have done for their constituents, they would respond by pointing to how they worked with an NGO to build a water point or a health care clinic in the community. Indeed, there appears to be a kind of local ownership even in a very aid-dependent place with high levels of corruption and low state capacity.

“Voters look to governments as stewards of aid. They look to politicians as stewards of aid.”

Ryan ran focus groups and asked people what makes a good politician. They said:

“I want a politician who can speak English. I want a politician who has good connections with donors.”

Are we then talking about wheeler-dealer politicians with the gift of the gab? Not really, Ryan argued. Voters want connections because connections are what bring development to their community.

There’s just no money

Why do politicians then spend so much time courting donors? Ryan found that only 2% of Malawi’s education budget is available for capital expenditures. If you are a local councilor who wants to repair the roof of the community primary school, there is simply no money in the local council to do it. In one election, over 70% of local incumbents in Malawi were voted out, often simply because they had no resources to deliver what they had promised.

Interestingly, Ryan finds that it is often the less well-connected politicians who work hardest at building bargaining relationships with donors.

But doesn’t the one with the money end up deciding what needs to be done? I asked Ryan about the late Thandika Mkandawire’s notion of “choiceless democracies”, where donors dictate what parliaments do. While Ryan was sympathetic to the argument, he pushed back:

“We’re not in a world of choiceless democracies… It is still a bargaining process, and there’s still power on both sides.”

Accordingly, district commissioners, area development committees, councilors and chiefs all shape what types of projects (and where they) are implemented. Evern donors have very valid reasons for engaging with government. As Ryan put it, you build a clinic, but you can’t just build the clinic. It needs staff, resources and a road leading to it.

The bridge that everyone built

Although voters may care a lot about who brought tangible development to their community, they often struggle to identify who actually was responsible for a project. For example, in Ryan’s surveys, citizens correctly identified who was responsible for local projects only about half the time. Malawi has around 2,000 NGOs, dozens of major donors and all sorts of parallel project management units, which typically bypass the formal administrative machinery. Even politicians sometimes struggle to get an overview of where donors are operating in their own constituencies!

One story from Ryan’s book provides an illustrative example. A week after a local NGO built a bridge, the MP showed up and claimed that he had actively worked with the NGO to build it. A week later, the local councilor showed up and claimed to have contributed in a similar fashion to build the very same bridge. Voters believed the MP and got angry with the councilor!

But should politicians stay away from aid projects? Quite the opposite. They should ideally show up and take credit for what they actually do. What we should all try to avoid is politicians who can mislead voters about what they did.

“What we want is ownership plus transparency.”

Beyond Malawi, and beyond the West

Ryan’s overall argument also applies to Sierra Leone, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique and Bangladesh, where governments struggle to deliver the services voters demand. This results in what Ryan calls “political dependency”. As a politician, you cannot succeed simply by going to parliament or by raising taxes. You are, more often than not, politically reliant on donors and NGOs. And in Sierra Leone, Malawi, and Kenya, Ryan finds that aid tends to follow the politics and preferences of the ruling party.

What about China, other donors from the Global South, and South-South Cooperation? While Chinese projects often provide governments far more discretion, Ryan believes the non-conditionality aspect of Chinese funding is overplayed. But the flexibility that Beijing offers to many governments is indeed attractive to many politicians. In Malawi, I often hear the phrase that playing the field (i.e., interacting with multiple donors) provides the government with increased “policy space”. I also find that there is a division of labor. While the traditional OECD-DAC donors typically prioritize health and education, China does infrastructure, and India does more education and some health.

Let aid fail?

Towards the end of our conversation, I asked Ryan what advice he would give to my listeners, many of whom work in the UN and in aid agencies. He warned me he might upset some of his colleagues.

“I think we should let aid fail. Not in a global sense, but in a specific sense.”

For democracy to work, voters must be aware of both successes and failures. Indeed, failures tell voters what works and what doesn’t. I have long argued that NGOs should talk more openly about failures and not just promote the win-win stories. In the end, real government ownership may entail investing in the systems that already exist and letting them succeed and fail through the democratic process.

It will be messy. But as we both agreed, democracy is messy!

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