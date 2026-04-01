Asia remains the most powerful development story of the modern era. But it is also a region of widening contrasts, persistent exclusion, and growing uncertainty. What happens next in Asia will tell us a great deal about the future of development itself.

Asia is still where many people instinctively turn when they want proof that development can work. The region contains some of the most dramatic success stories of the modern age, including rapid industrialization, falling poverty, rising life expectancy, expanding education, and the emergence of major new economic powers. Over the past half-century, Asia and the Pacific helped transform the global economy, with the region’s share of world GDP rising from 13 percent in 1960 to 31 percent in 2023.

Despite this, the old story of “the East Asian miracle” no longer adequately captures the region we are looking at today. This is because Asia is not only a story of growth but also a story of disparity. It contains some of the world’s richest and most technologically advanced societies, but also countries facing fragility, informality, deprivation, and deep social exclusion.

In my latest episode of In Pursuit of Development, Philip Schellekens, Chief Economist for Asia and the Pacific at UNDP, emphasizes this point repeatedly. Asia-Pacific spans the world’s widest cross-country income range, with roughly a 200-fold gap between the top and bottom of the regional distribution. That is what makes Asia so important to any serious conversation about development. It shows us both what growth can achieve and what growth alone cannot fix.

While the success story is real, so is the unfinished business

The picture is “more nuanced” than the usual celebration of Asian success. Philip argues that if one takes the long view, the region is unmistakably a story of progress, especially in terms of longer lives, better educational outcomes, and rising incomes across countries. But he also argues that this progress coexists with “massive disparity,” both within and between countries.

One recent UNDP policy brief describes Asia-Pacific as a region that has made major human development gains while still facing uneven progress, large disparities, and mounting risks that threaten future progress. The result is a region that can look dazzling in aggregate and rather unsettled up close. Even after decades of growth, more than 100 million people live in extreme poverty, around half a billion people experience multidimensional deprivation, roughly 800 million women remain outside the labor force, and about 1.3 billion people survive in the informal economy. Asia remains a story of structural exclusion. This points to the importance of shifting the debate away from simply celebrating averages toward asking who is still being left out.

Growth still matters. But the old growth story is no longer enough

One of the most interesting parts of our discussion concerned the region’s longstanding obsession with growth. For decades, Asia’s development model was closely associated with fast growth, export expansion, industrial upgrading, and structural transformation. That formula helped deliver historic gains. And abandoning that growth would be a mistake since growth remains necessary for sustained improvements in human development and for creating the fiscal space needed for public investment and social policy. However, as Philip puts it, growth can be “jobless, futureless, rootless, or ruthless”. Thus, the quality, inclusiveness, and institutional grounding of growth matter just as much as its speed.

And in his recent framing of development, Philip argues that although the call for growth should remain loud, it must be paired with a more people-centered and inclusive strategy. This means placing human capabilities, social protection, and structural inclusion at the center rather than treating them as secondary add-ons. That is where the development debate in Asia now feels especially urgent. The old question was whether growth could happen. The new question is whether it can still generate broad-based security, dignity, and opportunity.

Jobs may be the region’s most immediate political test

If there is one theme that cuts across countries at very different income levels, it is anxiety about jobs. The problem is not simply unemployment. It is insecurity. Many people are working, but in fragile, informal, and low-protection conditions. While platform work and app-based jobs may offer income and flexibility, they also reveal the limits of the region’s employment model. Philip describes these jobs as both a blessing and a curse: they create livelihoods, but often precarious ones.

Too many governments appear to reduce the jobs agenda to a skills problem: train more, educate better, upskill faster. However, in many countries, the real problem lies on the demand side, including in product markets, weak competition, oligopolistic structures, and governance failures that suppress the creation of good jobs. The main point here is that good jobs are generated by good governance. Indeed, Asia’s next development phase will probably not be decided by growth figures alone. Rather, it will depend on whether states can foster competitive economies, protect citizens from insecurity, and deliver better public goods at scale.

Demography is changing the terms of the debate

Another reason the old Asian growth narrative feels incomplete is demography. The region is no longer defined by youth in the way it once was. Philip argues that the world has already reached “peak youth,” while aging is accelerating rapidly in many parts of Asia. Population growth is slowing, age structures are diverging, and countries such as China and India now face very different development futures.

Some countries are aging before they have become fully affluent. Others still have very large working-age populations but face the enormous challenge of creating productive employment at scale. India, for example, has demographic weight on its side, but translating that into a durable development dividend will depend on job creation, skills, inclusion, and especially women’s labor force participation. Indeed, while India has around one billion working-age people, it has a much smaller labor force because only around 30 percent of women participate, compared to roughly 60 percent in China. Closing that gap would be transformational.

At the same time, Philip resists treating aging simply as a drag on growth. He argues for a more positive and holistic perspective. Accordingly, aging should also be seen as an opportunity to build longer lives marked by vitality, purpose, and new forms of economic activity, including the health and care economy.

Asia’s development problem is now also a governance problem

One of the strongest themes running through our conversation is that the next phase of development in Asia will hinge increasingly on governance.

A recent UNDP policy brief on “dynamic governance capabilities” makes exactly this argument. While the Asia-Pacific region has made remarkable gains, future progress will depend on whether governments can anticipate change, adapt quickly, and act with agility amid rising uncertainty. Three major risk clusters confronting the region. First, existential threats such as climate change and pandemics. Second, disruptions to growth and job creation arising from demographic and technological shifts. Third, governance challenges linked to declining public trust, polarization, and shrinking civic space. Thus, better delivery systems alone are not enough. Meaningful change also requires political will, collaborative leadership, and civic engagement. In other words, development is not only about designing sound policies. It is about building institutions that can learn, coordinate, respond, and deliver. The challenge in Asia is no longer simply whether countries know what to do. It is whether they can actually do it — consistently, inclusively, and at scale.

Technology could widen the gap as easily as narrow it

There is one more layer to all this: artificial intelligence and technological change. Philip warns that AI may produce a “next great divergence” by widening inequality between countries rather than narrowing it. His point is not that poorer countries will fail to access the technology. Technologies often spread quickly. The real danger is that they are used with vastly different intensity, capability, and institutional support.

That matters enormously for Asia because the region already starts from huge differences in infrastructure, income, skills, and institutional readiness. Some countries may use AI to enhance productivity, service delivery, and resilience. Others may face labor displacement, governance dependency, and new forms of exclusion. Thus, the development question is no longer just whether countries adopt new technologies. It is whether they can do so in ways that strengthen human development rather than deepen existing divides.

So, can Asia still deliver the development dream?

Yes. But not in the old way, and not on autopilot. Asia is still central to the future of development. It remains the region where ambition is enormous, where policy experimentation is intense, and where the stakes are exceptionally high. It is a region with bold ambitions to climb the income ladder — from Indonesia aiming at high-income status by 2045 to India by 2047 — even as the path ahead becomes more demanding.

What comes next will depend on whether Asian countries can move beyond narrow growth obsession and build something broader, including economies that generate good jobs, societies that reduce structural exclusion, institutions that can govern through turbulence, and development strategies that treat people not as residual beneficiaries of growth, but as the central purpose of it.

That, in the end, is why Asia still matters so much. Not because it offers a single model for the world to copy. But because it reveals, more clearly than almost any other region, both the extraordinary promise of development and the depth of its unfinished business.

Listen to my conversation with Philip Schellekens wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below.