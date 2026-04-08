Elina Scheja and I discuss what happens to development aid when poverty reduction is no longer insulated, even rhetorically, from the pressures of geopolitics.

This is not just a story about aid budget cuts, although the cuts are real and severe. It is also not just a story about one country, one election, or one political leader. Rather, what we are witnessing appears to be part of a wider restructuring of the development field itself. A long-standing consensus around solidarity, poverty reduction, and global responsibility is under strain. In its place, we are increasingly witnessing the return of a more openly strategic logic, one in which aid is expected to serve foreign policy, security, migration management, commercial objectives, and geopolitical positioning all at once.

That broader shift formed the backdrop for my conversation with Elina Scheja, Chief Economist at the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, Sida, and head of the OECD DAC Community of Practice on Poverty and Inequalities. Our discussion ranged across aid cuts, evidence use, institutional learning, job creation, and the search for a more realistic development agenda in a world that looks very different from the one in which many donor frameworks were originally constructed.

The erosion of an older aid consensus

Development assistance is being reduced across several major donor countries. The dismantling of USAID has generated ripple effects far beyond the United States. Even across Europe, a pattern is emerging. Humanitarian and development budgets are either shrinking, being repurposed, or redirected toward other priorities, especially Ukraine and defense. And African countries appear to be absorbing a disproportionate share of these reductions, even as need remains acute.

Foreign aid that was once allocated and justified in terms of schools, clinics, agricultural productivity, and social protection is increasingly being framed through the language of strategic competition. Indeed, aid is being drawn into a much wider policy apparatus, one that links development spending to border control, trade access, energy security, green industrial strategy, and military preparedness.

The current turbulence, Scheja argues, is best understood as the expression of deeper geopolitical and economic shifts that have been underway for some time. These include the relative decline of unchallenged Western dominance, the rise of Asian economies, the growing assertiveness of middle powers, and the reconfiguration of global influence around new coalitions and institutional platforms. Under these circumstances, aid was always going to become more politicized. The illusion, perhaps, was that it had ever been otherwise.

While aid has never really been politically neutral, the balance between solidarity and strategy has varied across time. But what appears different today is that the strategic component is becoming more explicit, more central, and more difficult to separate from the core justificatory narratives of aid such as poverty reduction.

The job is not done

It is increasingly fashionable to claim that aid has somehow become obsolete because the world has changed. The fact that power is shifting toward parts of Asia, or that some countries in the Global South are becoming more influential, does not, however, mean that poverty has ceased to matter. Nor does it mean that all societies are converging toward prosperity. Close to 800 million people still live in extreme poverty, using a threshold that many already regard as too low. Many more experience multidimensional deprivation that is not captured by a single income metric, including inadequate nutrition, weak access to healthcare and education, insecure livelihoods, and poor-quality housing and sanitation.

Thus, although the development problem has not disappeared, it has become more uneven, more politically complicated, and less amenable to inherited donor scripts. But that is not the same as saying the problem has been solved. Some countries have achieved impressive development. Some have not. Some people have benefited from growth. Many remain excluded from it. And in fragile and climate-vulnerable settings, progress that once seemed hard won can be reversed very quickly.

This is one reason why current aid reallocations are so troubling. Supporting Ukraine is legitimate and necessary. But when such support comes at the expense of low-income countries already facing drought, insurgency, disease burden, or food insecurity, we are entitled to ask what has happened to the poverty focus that has long been presented as the normative foundation of aid.

Enlightened self-interest and the politics of justification

The language of “enlightened self-interest,” has gained traction in Nordic aid debates and elsewhere. The phrase is meant to reconcile altruism with national interest. Aid is justified not only because helping others is ethically right, but because doing so contributes to global stability, prosperity, in addition to domestic well-being in donor countries. That argument has always had intuitive appeal, especially in smaller donor countries that have liked to think of themselves as principled internationalists rather than great-power strategists. But it now requires far greater precision. What exactly is the self-interest being invoked? Is it short-term commercial gain? Security insulation? Access to markets and resources? Or a longer-term commitment to a more stable and prosperous international order?

Scheja suggests that the self-interest component should not be understood as displacing the core objective of development cooperation, which in Sweden’s case remains improving the lives of people living in poverty and under oppression. Rather, the task is to explain more clearly how that objective connects to a wider global picture: prosperity elsewhere contributes to stability, functioning trade relationships, and a less disorderly international environment. That is a stronger and more intellectually coherent case than crude transactionalism.

Nonetheless, one senses that the politics of justification are becoming more difficult. Donor publics may remain broadly supportive of aid, but aid agencies are under constant pressure to demonstrate effectiveness, defend budgets, and respond to criticism. In that environment, narrative matters. The aid community cannot remain permanently reactive, answering each new allegation or scandal in isolation. It needs a more confident, evidence-based, and forward-looking public narrative of its own.

Evidence, adaptation, and institutional memory

This brings us to another major theme: how should development agencies think about evidence? There is a familiar and often frustrating gap between the rhetoric of evidence-based policy and the actual politics of decision-making. Researchers, evaluators, and agencies produce a vast amount of knowledge, but much of it remains underused or poorly integrated into policy processes. Scheja’s formulation of “evidence-informed” rather than “evidence-based” decision-making appears therefore both realistic and analytically sound. Political decisions are never made on evidence alone. But that does not reduce the importance of systematically generating, synthesizing, and applying knowledge.

What appears relatively clear is that evidence must be used across the entire decision chain, and not only at the end of a project cycle. That means evidence should shape country and sector allocation, diagnosis of binding constraints, intervention design, implementation choices, partner selection, and ongoing adaptation. It should not be confined to retrospective evaluation once funding has already been spent and political attention has moved on.

This is where institutional learning and artificial intelligence may become more important. Development agencies sit on enormous stores of reports, evaluations, lessons learned, and program data. Much of this remains fragmented and difficult to retrieve in ways that support real-time decision-making. If AI can help agencies organize their institutional memory, reduce staff burdens, synthesize evaluation findings, and make past knowledge more usable, then it may become a significant tool for improving aid quality. Not because AI substitutes for judgement, but because it can strengthen the connection between evidence and action.

Equally important is the case for embedded evaluation. Too often, evaluation is treated as a compliance exercise rather than a learning instrument. But if evaluations are designed iteratively and built into implementation, they can improve programs while they are still underway. That is not simply a technocratic ambition. It is also part of the political case for aid legitimacy. Agencies that can show what works, under what conditions, and with what trade-offs are in a much stronger position than those that rely only on abstract declarations of good intent.

Jobs, dignity, and a more serious development agenda

Across many countries, what citizens want most is not a handout but a livelihood. Employment remains one of the most direct routes through which people can connect to growth, achieve greater agency, and improve the life chances of their families.

Scheja makes an important distinction here. In many low-income settings, especially in Africa, the problem is not open unemployment in the conventional sense. People are already working because they cannot afford not to. The real issue is whether they are able to access productive, decent, and sufficiently remunerative work. That is a more demanding standard, and it brings together several strands of the development agenda: economic transformation, rights, anti-discrimination, skills, infrastructure, institutional quality, and access to markets.

This is also where the old and tired dichotomy between “soft” sectors like democracy and rights on the one hand, and “hard” investments like infrastructure and productive capacity on the other, begins to break down. We need a more integrated view. Roads matter. Institutions matter. Human rights matter. State capability matters. None of these, on their own, is enough. The challenge is to connect them in ways that generate measurable improvement in people’s lives.

New coalitions in a fragmenting order

If the age of a dominant Western donor architecture is fading, then issue-based coalitions may become more important: partnerships formed around infrastructure, climate adaptation, education, health systems, or job creation, involving a wider range of actors than the traditional “like-minded” group. The more constrained budgets become, and the more fragmented the international order becomes, the harder it will be for any single bloc to claim a monopoly over development practice. But that does not imply that all values are negotiable. The challenge is to work more broadly without surrendering core commitments on gender equality, climate, democracy, and rights.

Aid is entering a harsher political environment, one in which inherited assumptions are eroding and strategic competition is increasingly shaping institutional priorities. But this does not mean that poverty reduction has lost relevance. It means that the arguments for it must now be made with greater clarity, sharper evidence, and more institutional realism than before. The future of aid will not be secured by nostalgia for an earlier era. It will depend on whether agencies, governments, and researchers can build a more credible and analytically serious account of what development cooperation is for, how it works, and why it still matters.

Listen to my conversation with Elina Scheja wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below.