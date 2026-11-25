How do you advise your children about their future careers when you are no longer sure what the world of work will look like?

Of late, I’ve been thinking a lot about this question. My two children are in the process of making choices about their university studies and future careers. And artificial intelligence is increasingly being factored in the conversation. What subjects should they specialize in? Which skills will employers consider important five years from now? And, as a professor, I have a few questions about my own future too, that is before I retire!

Here in Norway, as in much of Europe, most conversations about AI often focus on our worry about losing our jobs, about misinformation, about the risk to democracy, and about what will happen when we potentially lose our ability to think for ourselves. These are indeed serious concerns. And I share many of them. But I have also been thinking increasingly about how this new technology could help achieve economic development and poverty reduction in parts of the world where access to knowledge and expertise may be somewhat limited.

I urge you to consider a rural health clinic without specialists and where patients must wait for a long time for a diagnosis. Or the case of a farmer who must decide, in the absence of credible information about the rains, what she will plant and when is the best time to do so. Indeed, if expert advice were more widely available, it could have important practical implications.

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My guest today is Gaurav Nayyar, Economic Advisor at the World Bank and Director of the World Development Report 2026: The Promise of Artificial Intelligence.

Why so optimistic?

I was somewhat surprised by the report’s optimism which is reflected in its title. Gaurav and his team see enormous potential for AI to improve public services such as health and education, help businesses become more productive, and improved state capacity that could help combat poverty.

In the United States and in much of the developed world, the conversation is mainly about how many jobs AI will displace and how quickly this will happen. But in most developing economies, many more people do manual rather than cognitive work. The report estimates that only around 4.5 percent of jobs in developing economies today are susceptible to being automated by AI. And in many low-income countries, the figure is close to zero.

The real promise, Gaurav argues, lies in augmentation. Because there are too few doctors to diagnose disease, too few agricultural extension agents to advise farmers and too few skilled officials to deliver public services, AI can help plug these gaps. And the technology is spreading fast. While the steam engine took around 80 years to reach the developing world, electricity 40 years and the internet 20, AI is galloping ahead at a much faster pace.

Making AI work when the foundations are weak

While this new technology certainly has the promise to help countries achieve rapid progress, there is also the challenging aspect of making this very same technology work in practice. For example, a school will still need good teachers just as a health clinic will need staff and, not least, adequate financial resources. And then there are governments who are dependent on efficient and reliable public institutions if they are to use AI to improve a range of public services.

So, I think some of the interesting questions in this context relate to how far AI can take us when those foundations are weak, and what governments in low-and middle-income countries should be doing or prioritizing right now, especially since there are some crucial choices to be made about where scarce public money is allocated. Although the excitement and alarm around AI is making those choices more pressing, it is not making them any easier!

Gaurav was quick to point out that the report’s optimism is a conditional one. Like steam power, electricity and the internet before it, AI is a general-purpose technology. Its big benefits will be slow to arrive if the foundations (e.g., infrastructure, skills and institutions) are slow to accumulate.

But we need not wait for some of the gains. Gaurav described what the World Bank increasingly calls “small AI”– solutions adapted to local contexts that can work where electricity is intermittent, broadband is unavailable and digital devices are few and far between. For example, a farmer with a diseased crop can potentially receive AI-supported advice through a text message or a voice call on a basic feature phone.

“You don’t have to wait till you have all the infrastructure, all the skills, all the institutions in place. You can begin to see some of these benefits even today.”

The World Bank surveyed digital agencies in around 60 countries and found that four out of five government contracts for AI are for back-office functions such as predictive analytics, decision support, geospatial intelligence and smart agriculture. Around 80 percent rely on older, predictive forms of AI (or what many of us know as machine learning), while only about 10 percent use generative AI. It turns out these tried and tested tools are where the real potential to scale up in the near term lies.

Following the evidence

Since there is so much talk about both the benefits and perils of AI, I also believe we should be genuinely more interested in the actual evidence. This is important since AI technology is moving really quickly, which in turn makes it difficult to distinguish a promising experiment from something that is ready to improve services on a much larger scale.

And it appears that the evidence gap is quite striking. For example in health alone, Gaurav and his team found close to 10,000 studies on AI’s impacts. However, fewer than 17 of these studies actually tried to meaningfully assess the causal impact on health outcomes.

Nonetheless, there are some very promising cases. Consider the fact that many low-income countries have, on average, only one radiologist per million people, compared to the roughly 100 that would be considered acceptable. The WDR report finds that in Bangladesh, AI-supported screening for diabetic retinopathy has increased screening by about 40 percent per day. Similar efforts are apparently underway in Rwanda and in other parts of the African continent. In Kenya and India, AI is helping courts with routine tasks such as allocating cases to mediators and transcribing proceedings. And tax authorities, in rich and poor countries alike, have become the leading public sector users of AI.

Remember the farmer who must decide what to plant and when? In India, the government partnered with universities and research institutions across the world to combine traditional physics-based weather models with AI-based models adapted to the Indian monsoon. The resulting forecasts have now reached more than 30 million farmers, and Ethiopia is adopting similar technology.

Education is a more contested field. A recent study from China concludes that while dependence on AI raised homework scores, it lowered exam scores in the classroom. In Sierra Leone, by contrast, teachers using AI chatbots embedded in WhatsApp received better advice than from standard internet searches, which in turn helped them customize learning for students with different strengths and weaknesses. And in the process, they used less data.

“Today the evidence is more credible for AI supporting teachers rather than for AI supporting students directly.”

This resonates with a dilemma that many of us face as professors and educators. We want to be effective, but we also want to make sure that students think critically and on their own. Is it the final knowledge outcome that we should cherish? Or is it also the process by which we acquired that knowledge?

Whose future?

There is also the question about whose future are we really discussing. My children in Norway or a young person in India, Malawi or the Philippines? Those who may be hoping to build a career in services will probably view this technology rather differently from a farmer looking for better and predictable weather forecasts. Indeed, the point here is that the opportunities and anxieties can exist in the same country. And even within the same household.

Part of Gaurav’s optimism on AI is, as he put it, “mathematical.” A large share of people in developing economies do manual, low-skilled work that is unlikely to be displaced by AI today. However, the risk lies with the very jobs that countries hope to move towards as they grow. Take the case of India and the Philippines, which have both benefited enormously from call centers and business process outsourcing, which gave a whole generation of young and English-speaking workers greater financial stability and freedom to pursue their dreams. And there are early signs that AI is already beginning to have a negative impact on these knowledge-intensive services.

But automation is only part of the story. New job (and somewhat strange) titles are apparently already appearing in vacancy data, such as “large language model engineers”, “prompt engineers” and “AI ethics specialists”. For a country like India, with a diversified IT sector, the priority is to help businesses and workers adapt and pivot to new tasks. The good news is perhaps that developing countries still have some time to put the right policies and institutions in place.

And professors? A colleague of mine at the University of Pisa, Francesco Marcelloni, who is a professor of machine learning summed up our anxieties rather well: “I don’t mind losing my job as long as I keep my salary!”

Who controls AI?

And then there is the question of power, influence and impact, which we keep returning to on this podcast.

Much of AI technology today is controlled by a small number of companies, mainly in the United States and China. What does this say about the possibility of other countries to shape and adjust the technology to address their needs and concerns? And to what extent are governments able to make choices that reflect their own priorities when they are dependent on technology that is largely built elsewhere.

The projected capital expenditure of the leading US AI hyperscalers in 2026 alone exceeds $750 billion, which is larger than the GDP of many countries. So, for most developing countries, trying to advance the frontier makes little sense. Instead, the report proposes a strategy of “adopt, adapt and advance.” Countries can adopt models already on the market, which are becoming more accessible thanks to falling costs and open-weight alternatives. And they must adapt them to their own languages, challenges, needs and norms.

What about sovereignty? Even a data center located at home may be subject to foreign jurisdictions if it is connected to the cloud. And the chips that power it are produced by a handful of companies in a handful of countries.

“If you think about AI sovereignty in terms of complete self-reliance, then that quest is going to be elusive.”

Rather, a more realistic goal, Gaurav argues, lies somewhere between complete self-reliance and complete dependence. Countries should preserve a menu of options and avoid getting locked into a single vendor. A European, Indian or Middle Eastern AI stack would make that menu richer. And smaller countries, for instance in Africa, could work together to host regional data centers.

This matters also the environment. Here in Norway, several municipalities are complaining that data centers are contributing to power shortages. Indeed, the energy consumption of data centers is significant. But a focus on adopting and adapting AI requires nothing like the scale of investment we see in the United States. And ironically, predictive AI, which is far less energy-intensive than generative and agentic AI, can help make electricity grids more efficient.

Trust, rules and a seat at the table

Finally, what about democracy? AI has the potential to redraw the balance of power between governments, corporations and citizens. It can help citizens monitor governments and hold companies accountable. The report, for example, highlights how AI was used to flag potentially corrupt public procurement contracts in Ukraine. But AI can also be used for surveillance and to spread disinformation. And where institutional checks and balances are weak, the balance may well tilt towards the negative.

For the promise of AI to actually materialize, people must be able to trust AI. Around 80 countries now have national AI strategies, but among low-income countries, only Rwanda has one. Rather than rushing to draft new AI laws, the report suggests that countries draw on the more than 800 voluntary AI standards that are published or in development, strengthen existing laws on issues such as cybersecurity, and work with civil society, academia and the private sector to identify gaps as they emerge. Above all, developing countries need a voice in global AI governance.

“Outside of the UN system, most AI governance initiatives rarely include developing economies.”

As Gaurav reminded me at the end of our conversation, this is an unusual World Development Report. Most come at the back of one or two decades of research. This one, he says, marks the beginning of a journey to strengthen the evidence base on AI’s impacts in developing countries. Given how quickly the technology is moving, I suspect we may need another report on AI sooner than we think!

Listen to the entire discussion on In Pursuit of Development, which is available wherever you listen to podcasts!