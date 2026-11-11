Have we become so obsessed with the African continent’s failures that we’ve stopped paying attention to what might actually be going right?

Many global discussions on the continent’s development prospects focus on the same familiar explanations. Poverty, corruption, conflict, and weak institutions. Adding to this is the concern that many African governments struggle to deliver basic public services.

Although these are serious problems, it seems to me our understanding of Africa is all-too-often shaped by what has gone wrong, and not enough by what is actually changing.

Let me highlight something rather interesting that happened recently at the United Nations.

In September, the UN General Assembly adopted an African-led resolution encouraging the use of world maps that show the continent’s true relative size, rather than the distorted image we’ve become accustomed to through the traditional Mercator projection.

Now, although changing a map will not change economic realities, viewing the continent more accurately may perhaps encourage a more honest conversation about its enormous potential. It may also result in more nuanced discussions of the internal political and economic challenges and potential solutions that deserve far greater attention than they currently get.

Photo: Port Louis, Mauritius, May 2026. © Dan Banik

Who is really pessimistic?

But there’s something else that you may have heard me speak about last season. We often seem more pessimistic about the continent’s future than many Africans themselves!

Throughout this year, I’ve participated in numerous discussions in different parts of the continent, and I have been somewhat surprised by the sense of optimism among many of the people I’ve interacted with. This optimism was not because they are unaware of the enormous challenges facing their countries. Rather, quite the opposite. Although African citizens are very much aware of these challenges, there’s also a growing belief that things can change, that new opportunities are emerging, and that perhaps African countries are better placed to shape their own futures than they were, say, a decade ago.

So, are we perhaps too pessimistic about Africa and overlooking some of the important changes taking place across the continent? And what would it actually take for African economies to achieve the kind of transformation we’ve seen in parts of Asia?

I discussed these questions with Joe Studwell, who is a development economist and the author of several bestselling books on East Asian development, most notably How Asia Works: Success and Failure in the World’s Most Dynamic Region. That book attracted considerable attention for its explanation of why some Asian economies experienced spectacular growth while others struggled.

From How Asia Works to How Africa Works

In How Asia Works, Joe argued that governments made deliberate choices, especially on agriculture and manufacturing. They were also able to direct finance towards productive investment.

In this conversation, our main focus was his latest bestseller, How Africa Works: Success and Failure on the World’s Last Developmental Frontier.

One of the questions we explored was whether the lessons from East Asia are still relevant to this enormously diverse continent. And the world economy looks very different today than it did two or three decades ago.

And a related and important question that African citizens themselves keep asking is where exactly the jobs will come from.

An old recipe for a new frontier

Joe did not go as far as saying that the future is African. But he does believe the continent’s prospects are better today than at any point since the independence era of the 1960s. The key, in his view, is demography. Many countries have finally reached a level of population density where sustained growth becomes far more feasible. His own rough guess is average growth of around 4% a year. Although not East Asian rates, it is roughly what India has managed since 1991. And he shares my impression about where the pessimism really comes from.

“I think that the future looks brighter for Africans than it has before. And that’s what Africans themselves say when they’re polled ... The people who are negative are generally the outsiders.”

What makes the African continent different, according to Joe, is the weakness of the state. With few people and few cities, governments historically have not been able to raise taxes, and without taxes it is difficult to run effective governments.

And yet agriculture has been growing at around 4% a year since the turn of the century, the highest rate in the world, simply because more people want more food. Much of the new manufacturing is also private sector led, often by food processing firms that branch out into other businesses.

I pushed back a little on the role of China, given that the Belt and Road Initiative is running out of steam. Joe’s point was that while state-backed financing is grinding to a halt, Chinese private companies are moving in, attracted by better margins than they can find at home.

Where will the jobs come from?

For Joe, manufacturing remains critical precisely because it employs people with limited education and lets them learn on the job.

“For value added services jobs, you’ve got to get some training, some education. And who’s going to pay for that in a poor country? A manufacturing job, you start sweeping the floor or whatever and you move on.”

In many African capitals, I have often heard frustrated officials complain that many countries, including China and India, export to the continent rather than manufacture on it. One of the intended solutions, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), is still not working as intended. Indeed, how the AfCFTA is implemented in the years ahead will, to a large extent, determine the pace (and perhaps also the nature) of economic growth on the continent. Joe also believes we underestimate the potential of trade within Africa.

And then there’s the small matter of everyday politics.

Can authoritarian governments deliver development more effectively than democracies? And why do some governments manage to pursue long-term economic strategies while others struggle?

Democracy, ethnicity and the politics of development

In the East Asian autocracies, ethnic minorities typically made up less than 5% of the population. In many African countries, by contrast, no single group dominates, and an open-ended autocracy led by one of them is a recipe for instability.

“Democracy serves the purpose in Africa of taking the heat out of this ethnic fragmentation.”

This fits well with what successive Afrobarometer surveys tell us. Most Africans want democracy, even if they are less satisfied with what it has delivered. The aid industry, however, has preached good governance while spending decades avoiding working through governments. As Joe put it, in the end states are run by governments, and you have to work with them. This is something I’ve written about myself (with Michael Chasukwa), as donors keep creating parallel islands of excellence that undermine local public administration.

Joe examines four particularly interesting countries with very different political systems and development experiences.

Ethiopia, Rwanda, Botswana, and Mauritius.

Except Botswana, I’ve visited the remaining three. We discussed the role of democracy, political leadership, and the coalitions that make sustained economic transformation possible.

Four countries, four coalitions

Each of the four success stories began by forming a cross-ethnic developmental coalition. In Mauritius, that coalition has been democratic and enduring, built on pre-electoral agreements across the island’s communities. Rather than pursue land reform, the government taxed the sugar oligarchs and invested in garment manufacturing, taking unemployment from 25% to almost zero in a decade. But Mauritius, in Joe’s words, took its eye off the ball. There was no second-stage manufacturing strategy, which explains much of the current reliance on tourism that worried several people I met there in May of this year.

Botswana is a case where Joe is more critical than I expected. Seretse Khama brought eight Tswana groups together and ensured that mineral wealth belonged to everybody. But orthodox economists ran the show, spending revenues on schools, health and infrastructure without any industrial policy. The result was one of the most unequal societies in the world. When I pointed to Daron Acemoglu and Jim Robinson’s praise for Botswana’s inclusive institutions, Joe was blunt.

“I would praise them too, but it’s not enough. Policy is critical.”

Rwanda, Joe argues, is “brutal but developmental,” with a cross-ethnic coalition. He claims that President Paul Kagame is following a Singapore route without recognizing that Singapore has the highest manufacturing value added in Asia. While services create jobs for the educated, it does not for those leaving agriculture. This is very much the point my previous guest Pritish Behuria made last season. But despite these challenges, Rwanda remains the donor darling.

“You give him money, he gets the project done. And you get to tick all the boxes and go back to headquarters and say, look what I’ve done.”

What about Ethiopia? It is a country that puzzles me. Why did such impressive growth rates a few decades ago not deliver more visible transformation?

Joe points to the starting point. In 1991, Ethiopia was one of the poorest countries in the world, and by his recollection extreme poverty fell from over 60% to around 30-35% before Abiy came to power. If you are that poor, 10% growth barely shows. Joe also described Ethiopia as an unusual empire in which Tigrayans, Amhara and Oromos all believe they should be in charge. I mentioned to him about the hostile reactions I received after posting on LinkedIn about a beautiful new riverside park in Addis Ababa. In such a polarized society, it seems you cannot be in the middle.

So, can African countries achieve the kind of economic transformation that changed the lives of hundreds of millions of people in Asia? And what might that transformation actually look like in practice?

Listen to the entire discussion on In Pursuit of Development, which is available wherever you listen to podcasts!