Today I would like to pick up where we left off last season and lay out the argument that will feature throughout this whole season. My claim is that the Global South has, in recent years, won a great deal of “voice” in global governance, but far less “authority”.

The trouble with “the Global South”

Let me begin by complaining about my own vocabulary. I realize that this may be a strange way to open a new season!

The phrase is “the Global South”, which I have been using rather constantly in recent years. I use it in my lectures, in my published work, and on this podcast. Indeed, it is certainly being used much more today than at any point since the historic Bandung Conference of 1955 (1). Many countries are comfortable using it even though there are some, especially I would argue in the Global North, who question whether the Global South is any better than similar terms we have used in the past, such as “low-income countries”, “developing countries”, etc. (2). But although I am increasingly using the phrase, I am doing so with a sense of unease. Because I am, like perhaps many of you, am well aware of the numerous contradictions it entails.

As you may be aware, the Global South is sometimes used to signify a bloc in the sense of a group of countries that are acting together. Often because they have a common set of grievances (and claims) against the Global North. Sometimes it refers to a group of countries negotiating at a particular forum. At other times, it symbolizes a moral claim; meaning that many of these countries were colonized and typically bear the least responsibility for the current global climate crisis. And sometimes the Global South is simply a huge market to tap into (3).

Then there is the issue of which countries can be categorized as being part of the Global South. China is especially interesting here as it is projected to enter the high-income category either later this year or sometime next year (4). But while in the Global North there are voices claiming that this disqualifies China from claiming that they are a part of this group, Beijing itself is steadfast in its belief that it is firmly anchored in the grouping (5).

I could go on about the agreements and disagreements on this matter. But does this mean that we should we abandon the term?

I don’t think we should abandon it. Well, for a start, there is nothing better at the moment.

The term is often criticized for being imprecise. But its imprecision points to a gap between changing social or political realities. And rather than dismissing the phrase as vague, I think it actually illustrates how and to what extent something powerful is perhaps emerging.

But it certainly does mean that we need to be cautious about what we are claiming when we say that the Global South is rising. It may not be too controversial to claim that power has shifted and continues to shift. The more important question to address is whether rule-making authority has shifted.

So, what has actually changed?

The end of the aid era

In recent months, it appears to me that the donor–recipient relationship has collapsed, and, guess what, the Global South did not choose it!

Consider the facts. In 2025, official development assistance (ODA) fell by 23 per cent in real terms, down to around 174 billion dollars. It was actually the largest single-year aid contraction ever recorded, and the second consecutive year of decline. Foreign aid is now back to 2015 levels, the year the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted (6).

The United States is responsible for about 75 per cent of this decline. Particularly, aid to sub-Saharan Africa has fallen by 26 per cent (7). Another major power responsible for aid cuts is the United Kingdom. But there are also many others in Europe that have signaled or already undertaken drastic cuts.

The UN’s finances have also been in trouble for many years, and to make things worse core funding for the UN system has fallen by 27 per cent (8).

I think we should pay attention to how the aid era is not ending because the Global South wanted this to end right now. Rather, it is ending because the Global North appears to be walking away without any form of negotiations.

More seats at the table

But, there is some good news. There has been an expansion of the institutional presence of the Global South.

The African Union is now a full member of the G20, and BRICS has expanded from 5 to 11 members, who together account for around 28 per cent of global GDP (9).

Between 2022 and 2025, the G20 was chaired by Indonesia, India, Brazil, and South Africa. These four consecutive presidencies had a major influence on what that group talked about and parts of the global economic agenda (10).

Consider another fact.

According to Afrobarometer, which does the excellent public opinion work across the African continent, 62 per cent of Africans rate China’s influence positively. The corresponding figure for the US is 52 per cent and 50 for the EU (11).

But the really interesting aspect of this is that people who like what China is doing on the continent also tend to like the US and Europe (12).

This type of strategy is often termed as “hedging”. But the evidence shows that playing the field and having multiple sources of support and collaboration is precisely what people want.

Voice versus authority

Let me now return to the distinction between voice and authority that I mentioned at the beginning of this episode.

Voice, as I understand it, means being present in a forum or a meeting and being heard. It is also about ensuring that an issue or a set of issues a country’s leadership prioritizes appears on the meeting agenda.

Authority, by contrast, is about contributing to making a rule that other countries must abide by. Authority is also about ensuring that the rule will be respected by a large majority even against the wishes of a powerful state or a superpower.

So, my argument is that, at least as of now, the Global South has managed to achieve substantial voice. Indeed, a louder voice. It has articulated its demands and achieved considerable success in coordinating its position (on not all, but on some issues). But in terms of authority, the record is rather mixed.

Four tests of authority

Let me offer four cases to illustrate this argument.

The G20

In November 2025, the US boycotted the Johannesburg G20 summit. But despite American objection, the summit leaders adopted a final declaration text that focused on climate change mitigation, debt relief and initiatives that emphasized diversity and gender equality (13).

In many ways, this was the Global South exercising its “agency” and asserting its collective authority. And this authority held for a while. Until South Africa was disinvited from the Miami G20 summit that is scheduled for December 2026 (14).

Now, what happened in September of this year is the really interesting story. During the BRICS summit in New Delhi, eleven countries, two of which are permanent members of the UN Security Council, defended the South African position in the final BRICS declaration. The text mentioned that South Africa is a founding and full member of the G20 and that membership of the group can only change when all members agree. And that arbitrary revision of membership is inadmissible (15).

The BRICS summit’s support for the South African G20 position is an example of how a group of countries can agree on a text over a superpower’s objection. They declared that South Africa’s exclusion is illegitimate. However, what a group like the BRICS is still unable to do is to compel the US to invite South Africa to the Miami summit.

This is indeed an example of the exercise of authority over the agenda, but not over the final outcome.

Let us consider another case: The UN tax convention, which I believe is a really strong case.

The idea of an UN-led tax convention began as an African Group initiative in the General Assembly. The goal is to move international tax rules out of the OECD (the rich-country club) into the UN, where every country, irrespective of size or financial muscle, has one vote (16).

The OECD has not been supportive of this new convention, and the United States withdrew in February 2025. But the negotiations have been ongoing with the fifth session concluding in August with full draft texts of the framework convention and two protocols on the table. In November of this year, the sixth session will meet in Nairobi, and the final text will be discussed at the General Assembly by the end of 2027 (17).

The global coalition for this new tax convention has also widened with endorsement for it in from the BRICS. So, what began with the African Group now is supported by eleven countries that represent more than a quarter of the world economy (18).

This appears to me to be one of the clearest examples of rule-making that has moved out of a small and rich club and into a universal body because the Global South has insisted on it.

The selection of the next UN Secretary-General is also going to test the voice and authority of the Global South.

Seven candidates are officially still in the race, and all of them are either from Latin America, the Caribbean or Africa (19).

Whether one of these is actually confirmed is still uncertain as there are rumors that a consensus candidate will appear in the final stages.

This is more than likely as, according to a recent report, the “Trump administration opposes all options for new UN chief” (20).

What would be great is if it was someone from the Global South AND a woman!

A final example of voice and authority concerns the IMF agreement on a quota increase under its Sixteenth General Review. These quotas determine who actually decides things at the Fund. But this quota increase is frequently reaffirmed in declaration after declaration. In reality, reaffirmation is not enforcement (21)!

So far, then, we can conclude that there is a pattern that is emerging. The Global South has achieved major gains whenever rules are made in institutions built on sovereign equality (that is one country, one vote). Examples include the tax convention, General Assembly resolutions, etc.

But when rules are made in institutions built on weighted votes or great-power privilege (such as the Security Council, the IMF), the Global South has not achieved real gains. And the IMF quota system is an illustrative example.

Lessons for the next phase

So, how should we approach the next phase of global development?

Firstly, I think it is a mistake to view the Global South as one bloc.

Countries that agree on tax may not agree on climate finance. Those that agree on climate finance may not agree on Security Council reform. I think what we are seeing are the emergence of “issue coalitions”.

If you closely examine the text of the latest BRICS summit in New Delhi this year, there are several clues about how there is both support and disagreement within this grouping. For example, although the declaration mentions Chinese and Russian support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to “play a greater role” at the UN, note that the declaration does not mention “permanent membership” (22).

This does not mean that the BRICS summit was a failure. Far from it. But I think one lesson is that the Global North should not expect to negotiate with a unified “Global South”. Indeed, the Global South does not have an address. It does not have a secretariat. Its members do not always agree on a common position. And most importantly, the members of the Global South compete with one another as often as they coordinate.

Secondly, one key issue going forward is going to be credibility of those who talk about multilateral reform. In December in Nairobi, when the tax convention is negotiated, the Southern delegations will be able to assess how committed the Northern delegations are about rule making and a rules-based global order.

Thirdly, the finance architecture is going to be crucial. Just last week, the African Credit Rating Agency was launched in Port Louis. For decades, African countries have complained about how unfair the established credit rating systems were, which made it very difficult and expensive for them to borrow money. How effective this agency will turn out to be and how established institutions react to this new agency is something to watch out for.

Fourth, I do not think South–South Cooperation (SSC) always means a better deal.

I have written about this with Emma Mawdsley from the University of Cambridge, with Meera Venkatachalam from the University of Mumbai, and my colleague Benedicte Bull from the University of Oslo (23).

Although SSC often invokes solidarity, non-interference and win-win partnerships, there is in reality hard commercial bargaining and exceptionalist claims that great powers typically make about themselves. So, when China and India speak as representatives of the Global South, they also behave as major powers with very specific interests of their own.

In addition, the new bilateral agreements that are often prioritized in SSC may include conditionalities that are not always visible. We should therefore focus on better understanding the terms of these partnerships, how transparent these terms are, and who takes the major risk and who is held to account when a project underperforms or fails.

From New York to Lilongwe

In the final analysis, I would put it to you that voice in New York or Geneva may not be worth very much if there is no accountability in Lilongwe or Hanoi.

As some of you are aware, I have spent more than two decades doing fieldwork in Malawi. During this time, I have found that one of the main constraints on development outcomes is the fiscal contract. It is not only about how effective and how much the state raises in revenue from its own citizens, but also whether it must answer to citizens for how efficiently and for what purpose that revenue is actually spent.

In a world where foreign aid is fast disappearing, domestic resource mobilization is going to be crucial.

From contestation to renegotiation

So, to summarize, I do not think we should be asking whether the Global South is rising. I think you would agree that that question is largely settled. What we should be asking is how and to what extent the rules are being renegotiated. Not just contested.

Contestation is typically loud, and it produces impressive declarations at fancy summits and attractive sound bites for the media.

Renegotiation produces the actual text, in treaties that matter, that countries and governments must abide by.

That, then, is the framework I will pursue in season seven.

Thank you for listening. And thank you for coming back for another season.

I would be grateful if you could spread the word about this show on social media and share the episodes with friends and colleagues.

I’m Dan Banik, and you have been listening to In Pursuit of Development.

Listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts. Links to YouTube, Apple podcasts, and Spotify below.

Notes

All links accessed 11 October 2026.

1. Office of the Historian, US Department of State, “Bandung Conference (Asian-African Conference), 1955”, https://history.state.gov/milestones/1953-1960/bandung-conf. On the recent surge in use of the term, see Stewart Patrick and Alexandra Huggins, “The Term ‘Global South’ Is Surging. It Should Be Retired”, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, 15 August 2023, https://carnegieendowment.org/posts/2023/08/the-term-global-south-is-surging-it-should-be-retired

2. For a prominent example of this critique, see Patrick and Huggins (2023), cited in note 1, who describe the term as a case of “conceptual incoherence”.

3. On the term’s different meanings, see Sebastian Haug, Jacqueline Braveboy-Wagner and Günther Maihold, “The ‘Global South’ in the study of world politics: examining a meta category”, Third World Quarterly 42, no. 9 (2021): 1923–1944, https://doi.org/10.1080/01436597.2021.1948831. On historical responsibility for emissions, see Simon Evans, “Analysis: Which countries are historically responsible for climate change?”, Carbon Brief, 5 October 2021, https://www.carbonbrief.org/analysis-which-countries-are-historically-responsible-for-climate-change/

4. Zhou Lanxu and Ouyang Shijia, “High-income status seen around corner”, China Daily, 7 May 2026, https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202605/07/WS69fbec55a310d6866eb473d1.html. China’s gross national income per capita in 2024 was US$13,660, just below the World Bank’s high-income threshold of US$13,935. On the latest annual reclassification, see Eric Metreau, Kathryn Elizabeth Young and Shwetha Grace Eapen, “Who moves up and why? A closer look at the 2026–2027 World Bank Group Country Income Classifications Release”, World Bank Data Blog, 1 July 2026, https://blogs.worldbank.org/en/opendata/who-moves-up-and-why--a-closer-look-at-the-new-world-bank-group-

5. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, “Wang Yi on the prominent, growing strength of the Global South”, 7 March 2025, https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/eng/wjbzhd/202503/t20250307_11570138.html (“China is naturally a member of the Global South”). For an example of the opposing view, see the “PRC Is Not a Developing Country Act” (H.R. 1107), passed 415–0 by the US House of Representatives on 27 March 2023, https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-bill/1107

6. OECD, “International aid fell sharply in 2025, says OECD”, press release, 9 April 2026, https://www.oecd.org/en/about/news/press-releases/2026/04/international-aid-fell-sharply-in-2025-says-oecd.html; OECD, “A historic decline in foreign aid: preliminary 2025 ODA data”, Data Explainer, April 2026, https://www.oecd.org/en/data/insights/data-explainers/2026/04/a-historic-decline-in-foreign-aid-preliminary-2025-oda-data.html. Preliminary figures put ODA from Development Assistance Committee members at US$174.3 billion, 23.1 per cent lower in real terms than in 2024 and back to its 2015 level. For a summary, see Focus 2030, “Historic drop in Official Development Assistance in 2025”, 9 April 2026, https://focus2030.org/en/historic-drop-in-official-development-assistance-in-2025/

7. OECD (2026), cited in note 6. See also “ODA in historic decline: latest OECD data”, IISD SDG Knowledge Hub, https://sdg.iisd.org/news/oda-in-historic-decline-latest-oecd-data/ (the US “alone responsible for three-quarters of the drop”); and “Global aid drops sharply as support to sub-Saharan Africa falls 26%”, Ecofin Agency, 15 April 2026, https://www.ecofinagency.com/news/1504-54678-global-aid-drops-sharply-as-support-to-sub-saharan-africa-falls-26 (bilateral ODA to sub-Saharan Africa fell 26.3 per cent, to US$29.2 billion).

8. Dag Hammarskjöld Foundation and UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office, Financing the UN Development System: Keeping the Promise (September 2026), p. 34, https://mptf.undp.org/sites/default/files/documents/2026-09/2026_financing_the_unds_report.pdf. The report anticipates that core contributions to the UN development system will see “the steepest reduction, at 27%”.

9. On the African Union, see Marc Jütten, “Outcome of the 2023 G20 Summit in New Delhi, India”, European Parliamentary Research Service, September 2023, https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/ATAG/2023/751474/EPRS_ATA(2023)751474_EN.pdf. On BRICS, see BRICS Brazil 2025, “BRICS GDP outperforms global average, accounts for 40% of world economy”, https://brics.br/en/news/brics-gdp-outperforms-global-average-accounts-for-40-of-world-economy, which lists eleven members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (Saudi Arabia’s status remains ambiguous). The share of about 28 per cent is at market exchange rates (IMF, World Economic Outlook database, GDP in current US dollars, https://www.imf.org/external/datamapper/NGDPD@WEO); in purchasing-power-parity terms, the eleven account for about 40 per cent.

10. Anit Mukherjee and Caroline Arkalji, “How the Global South Shaped the G20 and Global Governance”, ORF America, 14 August 2025, https://orfamerica.org/orf-america-comments/g20-global-south-governance

11. Afrobarometer, African Insights 2026 – Beyond Borders: Citizen Perspectives on a Shifting Global Order (August 2026), based on Round 10 surveys conducted in 38 countries in 2024/2025, https://www.afrobarometer.org/feature/african-insights-2026-beyond-borders-citizen-perspectives-on-a-shifting-global-order/

12. Afrobarometer (2026), cited in note 11, which finds that “attitudes toward the major powers are positively, not negatively, correlated”.

13. “G20 summit in South Africa adopts declaration despite U.S. boycott and opposition”, Associated Press via CBS News, 22 November 2025, https://www.cbsnews.com/news/g20-summit-south-africa-declaration-us-boycott; G20 Johannesburg Leaders’ Declaration, 22–23 November 2025, summary and full text via the Global Solutions Initiative, https://www.global-solutions-initiative.org/publication/g20-johannesburg-leaders-declaration/

14. “Trump says he’s barring South Africa from participating in next year’s G20 summit”, Associated Press via PBS News, 26 November 2025, https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-says-hes-barring-south-africa-from-participating-in-next-years-g20-summit

15. BRICS New Delhi Declaration: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability, 12 September 2026, para. 116, https://www.pmindia.gov.in/en/news_updates/brics-new-delhi-declaration-building-for-resilience-innovation-cooperation-and-sustainability-september-12-2026/. The text underscores “the status of South Africa as a G20 founding country and a full-fledged member”, states that “any change in membership should be based on consensus of all members”, and affirms the “inadmissibility of arbitrary revision of its membership”.

16. UN General Assembly, “Promotion of inclusive and effective international tax cooperation at the United Nations”, resolution A/RES/77/244, adopted 30 December 2022, https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/3999979; Global Alliance for Tax Justice, “Governments approve proposal for international tax cooperation at United Nations”, press release, 23 November 2022, https://globaltaxjustice.org/news/press-release-governments-approve-proposal-for-international-tax-cooperation-at-united-nations/ (on the resolution tabled by the Africa Group).

17. Tove Ryding, “United States walks out of UN Tax Convention process”, Eurodad, 4 February 2025, https://www.eurodad.org/us-walks-out-tax-convention; “UN Tax Framework Convention: the fifth session sets up the substantive fights”, ICC Netherlands, 31 August 2026, https://www.iccwbo.nl/news/un-tax-framework-convention-the-fifth-session-sets-up-the-substantive-fights; IISD, “Inside the UN Tax Convention Negotiations”, https://www.iisd.org/inside-un-tax-convention-negotiations. The fifth session met in New York on 3–13 August 2026, the sixth meets in Nairobi from 30 November to 10 December 2026, and the final texts are due for consideration at the General Assembly’s 82nd session, which opens in September 2027.

18. BRICS New Delhi Declaration (2026), cited in note 15, para. 98, which commits members to “constructive engagement in international forums like the United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation and its protocols”. On the economic weight of BRICS members, see note 9.

19. United Nations, “Selection and Appointment of the Next Secretary-General”, https://www.un.org/en/sg-selection-and-appointment. As of 11 October 2026, the seven candidates were Ivonne A-Baki, María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis, Olara Otunnu, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett and Macky Sall.

20. “Trump administration opposes all options for new UN chief”, Politico, 9 October 2026, https://www.politico.com/news/2026/10/09/trump-un-chief-candidates-01115653

21. IMF, “IMF Board of Governors Approves Quota Increase Under 16th General Review of Quotas”, press release no. 23/459, 18 December 2023, https://www.imf.org/en/News/Articles/2023/12/18/pr23459-imf-board-governors-approves-quota-increase-under-16th-general-review-quotas (a 50 per cent increase, with realignment of quota shares deferred); IMF, “Extension of the Period for Consent to Increase Quotas under the Sixteenth General Review of Quotas and to the NAB Rollback”, policy paper, May 2026, https://www.imf.org/en/publications/policy-papers/issues/2026/05/13/extension-of-the-period-for-consent-to-increase-quotas-under-the-sixteenth-general-review-576053 (consent deadline extended to 15 November 2026); BRICS New Delhi Declaration (2026), cited in note 15, para. 18, which urges “entry into effect of the quota increases agreed under the 16th General Review of Quotas”.

22. BRICS New Delhi Declaration (2026), cited in note 15, para. 13.

23. Dan Banik and Emma Mawdsley, “South–South Cooperation and global development in a multipolar world: China and India in Africa”, Journal of International Development 35, no. 4 (2023), https://sum.uio.no/english/research/publications/2023/banik-mawdsley-china-and-india-in-africa.html; Meera Venkatachalam and Dan Banik, “Moral geographies: Indian exceptionalism, Africa, and the politics of South–South cooperation”, Third World Quarterly 46, no. 5 (2025): 505–522, https://doi.org/10.1080/01436597.2025.2491096; Benedicte Bull and Dan Banik, “The Rebirth of the Global South: Geopolitics, Imageries and Developmental Realities. Forum for Development Studies, 52(2) (2025), 195–214. https://doi.org/10.1080/08039410.2025.2490696

24. Dan Banik and Blessings Chinsinga, eds., Political Transition and Inclusive Development in Malawi: The Democratic Dividend (London: Routledge, 2016), open access at https://library.oapen.org/handle/20.500.12657/24667. On the fiscal contract, see Deborah Bräutigam, Odd-Helge Fjeldstad and Mick Moore, eds., Taxation and State-Building in Developing Countries: Capacity and Consent (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2008).